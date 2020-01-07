Last year at this time B.C. chiefs gather in Smithers to support Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs’ position on Unist’ot’en camp and opposition to Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (Chris Gareau photo)

VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

The eviction of Coastal GasLink workers from Wet’suwet’en territory went peacefully, hereditary chiefs said at a press conference in Smithers Tuesday morning.

Following a B.C. Supreme Court decision Dec. 31 to extend a December 2018 temporary injunction allowing the pipeline company access to a worksite near Houston, the chiefs decided to exercise Wet’suwet’en law and told the remaining workers at the site to leave on Jan. 4.

The company complied and said when the returned on Jan. 5 they found trees felled on the Morice West Forest Service Road.

The press conference comes exactly one year to the day after the arrest of 14 protesters when the RCMP moved in to enforce the injunction and remove a Unist’ot’en (Dark House) checkpoint on the road.

The Wet’suwet’en are calling for an international week of solidarity from “Indigenous and non-indigenous communities who uphold Indigenous sovereignty and recognize the urgency of stopping resources extraction projects that threaten the lives of future generations.

“I don’t believe a true democratic country would allow this to happen… businesses don’t steer a country… they have to listen to the people,” Chief Na’Mox said.

“We wish there was more communications and more clarity from the RCMP.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Coastal Gaslink said the company is re-starting work this week across the 670-kilometre pipeline route but will immediately go back to work at the Houston site and has requested a meeting with Chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale).

“We believe that dialogue is preferable to confrontation and will delay re-mobilization near Workforce Accommodation site 9A while engagement and a negotiated resolution remain possible.

“Based on Chief Na’Mox’s public comments, we anticipate a positive response to our meeting request and hope that a meeting can be set up quickly to resolve the issues at hand.”

READ MORE:

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

Wet’suwet’en First Nation looks ahead as court sides with natural gas company

Wet’suwet’en evict Coastal GasLink from work site near Houston


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police incident closes several blocks on Quadra Street
Next story
Victoria-Port Angeles ferry out of service for the next month

Just Posted

Police incident closes several blocks on Quadra Street

The blocks between Balmoral Road and Caledonia Avenue are taped off

Heavy rain overwhelmed temporary drainage measures on McKenzie interchange

Flooded lanes snarled early morning traffic

West Shore RCMP search for man who exposed himself near Victoria General Hospital

Suspect described as about 19 years old, five-foot-10 with slim build

West Shore RCMP release suspect sketch in sexual assault investigation

Police seek public help to investigate April 14, 2019 assault

Mudslide disrupts traffic and threatens hydro lines in Shirley

Hydro is on the scene

VIDEO: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

POLL: Do you buy lottery tickets?

Residents around Greater Victoria and across the country have been swept up… Continue reading

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Company says work delay possible as it seeks meeting over B.C. pipeline dispute

The 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline is being built as part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Grammy-winner Lucinda Williams to play MusicFest in Comox Valley

Singer-songwriter has been on artistic director Doug Cox’s wish list for years

Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

Most Read