VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

It was a unique rescue operation this week when a dolphin was found stranded on a sandy shoreline of Vancouver Island.

Members of the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre were called into action July 26, along with staff from Parks Canada, to try and save the dolphin after it was discovered in Pacific Rim National Park.

Unfortunately they were unable to save the small mammal, believed to be a long-beaked common dolphin (Delphinus capensis).

According to the Deana Lancaster at the Vancouver Aquarium, it’s rare to see dolphins in the water off B.C.’s coast or Washington State, which is at the very northern edge of their movement range. Dolphins are usually found in tropical and sub-tropical regions such as between central California and central Mexico, western South America and areas around Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

“Models are predicting that species will be moving further north as ocean temperatures rise. So what was once considered very rare could well become quite common,” said Dr. Andrew Trites, from the University of British Columbia’s Marine Mammal Research Unit.

“In science and government, we’ll have to understand that the status quo is a thing of the past and adapt to seeing new species.”

After initial efforts to re-float the adult male so it could swim away proved unsuccessful, Parks Canada held it in shallow water until the rescue team could arrive.

“The number of people who worked together in an effort to save this animal was fantastic,” said Lindsaye Akhurst, manager of the Rescue Centre.

The first members of the rescue team were on the beach within a few hours of getting the call. But by that time the dolphin was in critical condition, and shortly after beginning the transport back to Vancouver, it stopped breathing.

The aquarium will perform a necropsy to determine the animal’s cause of death.

If you see a marine mammal that you believe is in distress, do not approach it and keep pets away. You are asked to call the Fisheries and Oceans hotline at 1-800-465-4336, or the Vancouver Aquarium’s Marine Mammal Rescue Centre at 604-258-SEAL (7325) for immediate assistance.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015
Next story
Youths playing with lighter start Kelowna wildfire by accident

Just Posted

Search called off for missing Oak Bay senior

It was determined that all viable options available to the search efforts had been explored

Oaklands residents fight for greenspace allotted in ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Narrow strip of land intended as buffer between residential lots, Hillside Ave. commercial building

Victoria Police, citizens, and K9 unit team up to arrest wanted man

An hour-long foot chase near Quadra Village found a man wanted for a violent home invasion

CHMC warns of high housing market vulnerability in Greater Victoria

Overvaluation remains a concern, despite price growth slowing in the first half of 2018

Woodwynn Farms garlic glean rescues 5000 bulbs

A garlic glean at Woodwynn Farms rescued at least 5000 heads of… Continue reading

WATCH: Busy exhibition weekend follows WCL sweep for HarbourCats

Victoria baseball club prepares to close out regular season, gunning for playoff spot

5 things to see in Greater Victoria this weekend

Hot cars, cool dogs, music, art and street hockey all on the agenda

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Youths playing with lighter start Kelowna wildfire by accident

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

Most Read