The Saanich-based group called AccessBC was disappointed to see that universal no-cost birth control was not included in the 2020 B.C. budget. (Ceridwen/Wikimedia Commons)

VIDEO: B.C.’s lack of no-cost birth control leads a selection of Wednesday’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 20

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 20 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

No-cost birth control was not included in the 2020 B.C. budget. AccessBC team calls this a ‘missed opportunity’ and won’t stop campaigning. For more information on this story, click here.

The original Victoria Clipper vessel set sail one last time. The vessel has been sold to buyers in Gabon, Central Africa. For more information on this story, click here.

The Dead Boats society continues to pull sunken, abandoned wrecks from Salish Sea. The society has pulled close to 89 wrecks from Capital Regional waters. For more information on this story, click here.

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down
RCMP seek man who allegedly robbed Langford liquor store with a gun

RCMP seek man who allegedly robbed Langford liquor store with a gun

Man described as six to six foot four tall, with slim build and light-coloured skin

Sidney dogs lose a beloved companion

Dozens gathered in Beacon Park to remember Sidney’s ‘dog whisperer’

Victoria International Airport named one of the best employers in B.C.

Cited reasons include its training programs and tuition subsidies

Thief robs Saanich liquor store at gunpoint, takes cash register

Police ask for public’s help with ongoing investigation

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the proposed changes for ICBC?

Tuesday’s provincial budget predicted a shift from shortfall to surplus in wake… Continue reading

Canadian Premier League announces 2020 home dates for eight-team circuit

Pacific FC hosts FC Edmonton on April 11 in Langford

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

