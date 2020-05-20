Erin Doherty of Ballet Victoria shows off her moves from isolation in a new video. (Courtesy of Ballet Victoria)

VIDEO: Ballet Victoria presents newest production, The Social Distdance

All dancers took part from isolation, showing off their skills at home or outside

Ballet Victoria has had to rethink the way they perform as social distancing becomes the new norm.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Ballet Victoria’s Alice in Wonderland: A dancer’s perspective

When dancers are preparing for a show, they spend hours together in close quarters practicing their moves which usually involve close contact and physical touch. As a way to stay inspired and connected to their fans, the dancers have created a video of themselves dancing from isolation in their homes.

READ ALSO: Designer sews up important role with Ballet Victoria

Dancing from backyards, home offices, in stairwells and at the beach to the new acoustic version of Tal Bachman’s song She’s so High. Bachman’s medley of hits was performed over three consecutive nights as part of the show Ballet Rocks last October and had people dancing in the aisles. The video aims to do the same thing but from a distance.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ballet victoriaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Credit card scammer nets $800 in Oak Bay

Just Posted

VIDEO: Ballet Victoria presents newest production, The Social Distdance

All dancers took part from isolation, showing off their skills at home or outside

Colwood university honours fallen Snowbirds alumna

Capt. Jennifer Casey remembered by her Greater Victoria alma mater

Credit card scammer nets $800 in Oak Bay

Police also called for stolen package, missing medic alert bracelet

PHOTOS: Victoria businesses open as province enters phase two of COVID-19 response

Salons, retail opening to public again

MISSING: Man reported missing in Victoria after not being seen for several weeks

Matthew Dunning is six-foot with brown hair and eyes, and a distinctive chin scar

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Young, emaciated cougars killed after stalking people, pets in Port Alberni

Cougar cubs had been staying close to trails at the top of Burde Street

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Cowichan Valley branch of the Canadian Mental Heath Association on probation

Misconduct by board, management among the complaints

Resident concerns abundant over parking lot homeless tent site at Island arena

Theft, harm to nearby trails top of mind for those who lives nearby in Chemainus

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Explosive device removed from motel in Duncan

Falcon Nest Motel evacuated; residents returned Monday evening

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Most Read