VIDEO: Ballet Victoria presents newest production, The Social Distdance

All dancers took part from isolation, showing off their skills at home or outside

Erin Doherty of Ballet Victoria shows off her moves from isolation in a new video. (Courtesy of Ballet Victoria)

Ballet Victoria has had to rethink the way they perform as social distancing becomes the new norm.

When dancers are preparing for a show, they spend hours together in close quarters practicing their moves which usually involve close contact and physical touch. As a way to stay inspired and connected to their fans, the dancers have created a video of themselves dancing from isolation in their homes.

Dancing from backyards, home offices, in stairwells and at the beach to the new acoustic version of Tal Bachman’s song She’s so High. Bachman’s medley of hits was performed over three consecutive nights as part of the show Ballet Rocks last October and had people dancing in the aisles. The video aims to do the same thing but from a distance.



