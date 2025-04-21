VIDEO: B.C. Catholics offer prayers for Pope Francis, who died Easter Monday

Parishioners 'saddened' at his passing at age 88

Parishioners at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Langley City were mourning the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

1 / 1 Parishioners at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Langley City were mourning the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday. Advertisement

Parishioners at St. Joseph's Catholic Church mourned the passing of Pope Francis, who died Easter Monday.

Pastor Patrick Chisolm opened the Monday service by saying they were both celebrating the resurrection of Christ and "saddened by the death of Pope Francis overnight."

Father Chisholm called on church members to pray for the late pontiff.

On Monday morning, at the Vatican made the announcement.

At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of Pope Francis from the Casa Santa Marta with these words:



"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning,… pic.twitter.com/De4pEZkvs9 — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber.

"He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Pope Francis was 88.

He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday to bless thousands in St. Peter's square, following a brief meeting with U.S. vice-president JD Vance.

In 2022, the Pope travelled to Canada to make a long-awaited public apology for the Catholic church’s role in the residential school system in Canada.

“I have come to your native lands to tell you in person of my sorrow to implore God’s forgiveness, healing and reconciliation, to express my closeness and to pray with you and for you,” Pope Francis said. “I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous Peoples.”

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Francis was the first Jesuit to become pope, the first from the Americas, and the first born or raised outside Europe since the 8th-century Syrian pope Gregory III.