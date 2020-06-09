BC Ferries’ newest vessel, the Island Discovery, begins service on the Texada Island-Powell River route June 10. Photo supplied.

VIDEO: BC Ferries’ first hybrid vessel begins service on Texada-Powell River route June 10

New Port McNeill–Alert Bay–Sointula ferry also beginning service this month

The mystery has been solved.

Recent social media posts showing a new ferry near the Comox Harbour had people teasingly asking BC Ferries if the company had lost one of its fleet.

The company was coy in its response to a tweet a couple of weeks ago, but has finally come clean with the answer.

It is not a lost boat – it’s a new one.

BC Ferries has officially unveiled Island Discovery – the new vessel for the Texada Island – Powell River route.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a planned public unveiling of Island Discovery was not possible.

Instead, BC Ferries has produced a video to introduce the latest addition to the fleet.

The vessel will begin regularly scheduled service Wednesday, June 10, with the 3 p.m. sailing.

“Island Discovery is the first of a series of hybrid-electric ships designed for future full electric operation,” reads a BC Ferries press release. “The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure and funding become available.”

The Island Discovery has a capacity of 47 vehicles and up to 392 passengers.

With the Island Discovery’s addition to the BC Ferries fleet, the 59-year-old North Island Princess will be retired.

The second vessel in the Island Class series, Island Aurora, will replace Quadra Queen II on the Port McNeill – Alert Bay – Sointula route later in June. Quadra Queen II will become a relief vessel.

(The Aurora was the vessel photographed in the May 24 tweet.)

ALSO: BC Ferries Advisory Committee members resign

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria seeks feedback on proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park
Next story
UPDATED: RCMP confirm one dead in Langford mental health call

Just Posted

Missing Saanich woman’s body found near Malahat

Shawnigan RCMP says death not considered suspicious, coroner service investigating

VIDEO: Victoria seeks feedback on proposed plan for Peter Pollen Park

Video shows the concept design for the park, featuring a sunrise and sunset lawn with sweeping views

Oak Bay deer project working despite new fawns appearing

Deer contraception project clarifies confusion about fawns

Langford strata owners worried hefty sewage bills will swamp homeowners

Skedans Road homeowners say they face a $25,000 bill for main sewage installation

School district, Saanich police investigate racist, violent online yearbook comments

Mount Douglas Secondary yearbook taken down after derogatory messages posted

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Two young women who were in the midst of organizing a Black… Continue reading

VIDEO: BC Ferries’ first hybrid vessel begins service on Texada-Powell River route June 10

New Port McNeill–Alert Bay–Sointula ferry also beginning service this month

Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online

The victim went to a Lower Mainland RCMP detachment with her mother on May 7 to report the incident

B.C. ordered to pay family of tubing accident victim $150K

Andrew Barrie and two others died in 2012 after they went over Cascade Falls while tubing

Spot prawn season is open in B.C., and this year it’s staying local

The usual export plan is off because of COVID-19, so fishermen are hoping to sell fresh, local

‘Lucky to be alive’: Jet skier rescued after running out of fuel on northern B.C. river

A helicopter and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were involved in the rescue

Former B.C. principal starts scholarship in memory of Jassi Sidhu, killed in India 20 years ago

Sidhu was murdered for marrying against her family’s wishes.

B.C.’s new COVID-19 cases total 29 during the past three days

Dr. Bonnie Henry advises on upcoming tourist travel

Most Read