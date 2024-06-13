VIDEO: Bear tries to paw, chew its way out of B.C. garage

RCMP see spike in bear reports between early May and September

A bear was caught on video trying to paw and chew its way out of a Coquitlam garage.

Coquitlam RCMP posted the video to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday (June 13), saying "you never know what the day will bring."

"Officers were able to help the furry intruder escape through a side door and back to living its best wild life."

RCMP is reminding people to be bear aware.

Bears are attracted to a number of human-produced attractants, such as garbage, barbecues, ripe fruit and bird feeders. If someone sees a bear feasting on any of those sources, or is acting threatening or aggressive, call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.

If the bear poses an immediate threat to public safety, police should be contacted.

Mounties typically see a spike in bear reports from early May through to September as residents and visitors come in more frequent contact with the animals.

Earlier in the month, a bear broke into a Rossland home, forcing the family to lock themselves in an upstairs room while waiting for police to arrive. One of the officers had to force open the front door which freed the bear that had ended trapped inside the home.