VIDEO: Black bear caught climbing tree in Langford neighbourhood

Triangle Mountain residents on alert following bear sighting

A Langford neighbourhood is spooked after finding a black bear up a tree Monday morning.

A resident of the Triangle Mountain area captured footage of a black bear up a tree in a residential area and neighbour Roland Blaquiere said the bear has caused some concern for residents.

READ ALSO: Black bear captured in Langford set free in the morning, firefighter says

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Black bear caught snooping around Langford home

“It’s concerning when it’s right beside the post office boxes and people go down there every day to get their mail and walk their dogs,” Blaquiere said, adding that this is the first time he’s seen a bear in the area in the four or so years he’s lived there.

“It’s a big shock.”

According to WildSafe BC, the province boasts one of the highest populations of black bears in the world and it’s not uncommon to see them make their way through B.C. communities.

To keep neighbourhoods safe, it’s recommended that garbage is stored securely, pets are fed inside or cleaned up after and barbecues are kept clean.

