Paramedics take away the body after loading it onto a stretcher Thursday morning, July 5. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

VIDEO: Body found in Duncan

A body was discovered in a tent in Duncan Thursday morning

Paramedics removed a body from the area near the Black Bridge in Duncan about 11 a.m. Thursday, July 5.

RCMP spokesperson Tammy Douglas said Mounties are investigating a body found in a tent.

A couple of police officers, a coroner, and several paramedics were on scene, behind yellow police tape.

A nearby resident called the Citizen after seeing police and the coroner on the railway tracks behind the Duncan RV and trailer park.

“One of them had a pink mask, perhaps to prevent the smell coming through, but afterwards those four coroners were all dressed in those paper coveralls. They put some ropes down the bank and hauled up what looked like a body bag,” he said. “It was probably about 8 o’clock this morning I saw police officers standing on the tracks, and it’s taken about three hours until now.”

He said he had no idea who had called the RCMP but then added, “Several days ago I noticed a lady walking along the tracks towards the dike accompanied by a police officer. They went up to approximately the same location. I’m not sure what became of that. It seemed like nothing at the time but they were in a similar location. It was a middle aged woman who was carrying a backpack; she seemed like she had been on a walk or something like that and had noticed something unusual, maybe a smell, and had notified the police. But maybe they didn’t notice it or look down the bank. I’m not sure.”

 

Dressed in hazard gear, paramedics prepare to remove a body from the area near the tracks near Black Bridge in Duncan. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

