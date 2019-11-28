The Magic of Christmas lights up Butchart Gardens from Dec. 1 until Jan. 6. (Twitter/Destination Greater Victoria) The Magic of Christmas lights up Butchart Gardens from Dec. 1 until Jan. 6. (Twitter/Destination Greater Victoria)

VIDEO: Butchart Gardens annual Light Up leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 28

These Greater Victoria stories for Nov. 28 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Butchart Gardens 33rd annual Light Up happens on Dec. 1. The Magic of Christmas runs until Jan. 6. For more information on this story, click here.

Santa Bus returns to Victoria on Dec. 13 and 14. The festive bus tours the capital region to spread Christmas cheer. For more information on this story, click here.

The annual Stuff the Bus Campaign will be hitting Victoria on Dec. 14. The bus will be at Save-On-Foods at the Tillicum Centre collecting cash, non-perishable food items and new, unwrapped toys and clothing. For more information on this story, click here.

