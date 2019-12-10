Bryon Howard posted a video capturing the moments he narrowly escaped an avalanche while running in Lake Louise on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (YouTube screenshot)

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

An avid Calgary runner is lucky to be alive after nearly getting caught in an avalanche while exploring Lake Louise last week.

Bryon Howard, a Re/Max Realtor, was recording himself out on a run near the Fairmont’s Chateau Lake Louise on Friday when he captured the avalanche on his phone.

According to the video posted on his YouTube account, the run was meant to be a “slow easy” one as part of a December running challenge he’s taking part in which calls for members to run at least one mile each day of the month.

But as Howard faces the camera on himself the avalanche can be seen barrelling its way down the mountain and heading straight for him. The video shows Howard speeding up to avoid getting caught in the moving snow.

Out of breath, Howard can be heard saying “wow” a number of times.

According to avalanche.ca, danger ratings in the region are moderate below the treeline – the lower portion of a mountain – and considerable in the alpine or upper sections.

ALSO WATCH: Avalanche control work done between Revelstoke and Golden

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays
Next story
RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Just Posted

Victoria residents divided over changing school name due to its racist history

50 per cent of survey respondents favour changing name of George Jay Elementary

BC Ferries adds 170 extra sailings for the holidays

6 a.m. and 10 p.m. sailings added for busy season

Judge’s decision set for January in dangerous driving trial for crash that left Saanich girl unresponsive

Tenessa Nikirk is charged with one count of dangerous driving after Leila Bui was struck in 2017

Preliminary inquiry ahead for man who fled Canada prior to double attempted murder trial

VicPD returned fugitive Sebastien Normandin, 49, to Canada earlier this year

Save-On-Foods stocks the pantry at Jeneece Place

Grocer donates groceries, gift cards, to Greater Victoria facility each winter

VIDEO: A synagogue barricading leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 10

VIDEO: Calgary man narrowly escapes from avalanche while running at Lake Louise

Bryon Howard caught the entire wild experience on camera

PHOTOS: Competitive Christmas light display takes sarcastic turn in Princeton

Heather King of Princeton took a creative and stress-free approach to her holiday display this year

RCMP asks Kootenay cannabis shop to remove image of famous Mountie from storefront

Owner happy to comply with RCMP, but wants more information first

Anti-money laundering agency warns casinos to watch gamers playing with bank drafts

Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, known as Fintrac, issues operational alert

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

WFP the Grinch who stole Christmas

It makes me really sad that you don’t understand the labour relations side of the business.

China hints at national security trials for 2 Canadians detained for one year

The two Canadians’ detention is largely seen as retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei exec

Most Read