Daisy the llama allows herself to be led by one-year-old Porter Milton. The 15-year-old Daisy is described as surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)

Daisy the llama allows herself to be led by one-year-old Porter Milton. The 15-year-old Daisy is described as surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)

VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

Despite an untreated infection that is causing her great pain, Daisy the llama is surprisingly “mild-tempered,” according to Dee Martens, manager of Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove.

“She’s so sweet,” Martens enthused.

“I think she knows we’re trying to help her.”

Kensington Prairie Farm, which raises alpacas and llamas, was called by the BC SPCA on Nov. 8 to retrieve Daisy, who was suffering from an untreated tooth abscess that had left one side of her face so swollen she couldn’t see out of her eye.

Martens described the conditions at the other farm as “deplorable.”

“Daisy lived in a field with metre-high, dead grass and an active burn pile,” Martens related.

“Once we finally caught her, we realized how skinny and terrified she was.”

READ ALSO: Business is good for Langley alpaca farm

A veterinarian who X-rayed Daisy reported that the abscess has caused a break in the bone structure in her face and she would require major surgery.

“The pressure and pain that Daisy must be feeling is heart-wrenching, ” Martens commented.

Despite that, the llama is so good-natured that Martens has felt safe letting her one-year-old son, Porter Milton, lead Daisy about her paddock.

Daisy is getting antibiotics two times a day, as well as inflammatory and pain medicine.

Once she is better, she will have company in the form of some other rescue animals at the farm, owner Catherine Simpson said.

“She can go with the other old grannies,” Simpson added.

Daisy is the latest llama in distress to land at Kensington Prairie Farm.

In April, at the behest of the SPCA, nine llama and five alpacas were rescued from another farm that had purchased them in order to qualify for farm status, but didn’t shear them, something that Marten said is essential.

They had such a weight of wool that they had to be tranquilized for shearing after they arrived at Kensington, Martens recalled.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Spring shearing at Kensington Prairie alpaca farm

Revenue from Kensington Prairie Farm admission and tour will still support a children’s charity in Peru called Quechua Benefit but in the future a portion will also be devoted to the rescue animals, Marten explained.

“We have become such an active rescue support system in the lower mainland,” she said.

A GoFundMe campaign “Dollars for Daisy” hopes to raise the $3,000 toward the cost of her surgery.

“We do not know yet the total cost of surgery, as they will not know until they get Daisy on the operating table,” Martens noted, promising 100 pertcent of the proceeds will go to help Daisy’s recovery.

“No animal deserves to be neglected like Daisy,” Marten said.

“Let’s change the way we see livestock animals.

Simpson and her husband started Kensingtion in 2000, in an area of Surrey historically known as Kensington Prairie County.

They began with a dozen alpacas, and the number quickly grew to more than 30 animals before moving to Langley in 2006, expanding Kensington Prairie Farm from five to 45 acres in the process.

In addition to breeding, raising, and showing Huacaya alpacas, Kensington also raises registered Hereford cattle and produces artisanal honey.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCALangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Storms prompt downed power line warning from BC Hydro
Next story
Person from Alberni high school tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Health officials are discouraging travel to and from Vancouver Island as COVID-19 cases rise. (Black Press Media file photo)
At least 66 of the Island’s fall COVID-19 cases were people who travelled

More than 500 Vancouver Islanders currently isolating after COVID-19 exposures

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added the Nov. 15 WestJet flight 195 from Calgary to Victoria to its COVID-19 exposure list. (Black Press Media file photo)
New COVID-19 exposure on WestJet flight from Calgary to Victoria

The BCCDC has added the Nov. 15 WestJet flight 195 to its exposure list

Victoria has the fourth most expensive rental market, according to PadMapper’s November 2020 rent report. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Cost to rent a Victoria two bedroom up 15 per cent from 2019

PadMapper’s latest rent report shows Victoria prices continue to soar

At least 15 pandemic-related fines have been given out in Greater Victoria since the beginning of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police issue more than a dozen pandemic-related fines across Greater Victoria this year

VicPD tops the ticketing list, while West Shore RCMP have issued zero

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes is calling out a group of “poker grinches” whose gathering of 10 people was disbanded by police on Nov. 14 because he worries their behaviour could ruin the holiday season for all. (Pixabay)
Mayor worries Saanich ‘poker grinches’ will steal holiday season

Police break up poker game for pandemic violations, issue $2,300 ticket

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

Daisy the llama is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite bring in pain from an untreated abscess. She was taken in by Kensington Prairie Farm in Aldergrove, which has launched an online fundraiser to pay for her surgery. (Courtesy Kensington Prairie Farm)
VIDEO: Campaign to help ailing Daisy the llama launched by B.C. farm

She is surprisingly ‘mild-tempered’ despite being in pain

A new West Coast Seeds pollinator mix of cosmos pays tribute to Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Submitted photo/ We Are The Northern)
New blend by West Coast Seeds to bloom in Dr. Bonnie Henry’s name

Cosmo blend designed to attract bees, and marketed with tagline ‘Bee Calm, Bee Kind, Bee Safe’

In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson
Ottawa to keep Boeing Max aircraft grounded for now, despite U.S. approval

Canada will impose different requirements than the U.S. before it lifts the grounding orders for the plane

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. A tweet seeking to distance Elections Canada from the use of electronic voting equipment has earned a like from the president of the United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Evan Vucci
Donald Trump on Elections Canada’s disavowal of voting machines: ‘THIS SAYS IT ALL’

Donald Trump is accusing a Canadian maker of vote-counting machines of conspiring against him

Alberni District Secondary School is located on Roger Street in Port Alberni. (GOOGLE)
Person from Alberni high school tests positive for COVID-19

No information released on whether person is student or teacher

Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens is located on Russell Place in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Island Health declares region’s first COVID-19 outbreak in long-term care

Positive test occurred at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens in Port Alberni

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Most Read