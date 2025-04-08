VIDEO: Canada's largest tulip festival blooms in Agassiz

'Best Instagrammable' tulip fest opens April 12

It's a sure sign that spring has at last sprung in Agassiz-Harrison.

The Harrison Tulip Festival is schedule to open Saturday, April 12. Canada's largest tulip festival farm experience is set to show off 40 acres of tulip and double daffodil fields. This year, the Onos farm has grown more than 100 varieties of tulip and 15 varieties of double daffodils; a total of 12 million bulbs were planted.

Last year, the Harrison Tulip Festival was recognized at the World Tulip Summit in Holland as the "Best Instagrammable Tulip Farm."

"The Harrison Tulip Festival provides visitors a one-of-a-kind experience and scenic view, with endless tulip fields against an iconic backdrop of the snowcapped mountains of the Fraser Valley, making it the perfect Instagrammable spot for tulips," stated Ibo Gülsen, the chair of the World Tulip Society.

The Onos family anticipates the this year's festival will run for approximately four weeks. The tulip and daffodil fields are home to a variety of photo opportunities and props, including a windmill, swing sets, antique tractors, horse carts, vintage vehicles and raised platforms.

At any given time throughout the festival, between 10 and 40 acres will be in full bloom.

This year also features an expanded farm store with more tulip-inspired products, from chocolates to cookies to unique items from Holland. The farm's secret garden now features a working waterwheel, created by local woodworkers. Plant lovers can also enjoy mature fruit and nut trees among the millions of blooms.

The Harrison Tulip Festival now features a variety of storyboards around the farm detailing the history of the festival and the operations on the Onos farm. The farm will welcome roaming local musicians and host yoga in the fields and a bouquet-making workshop.

Onos Greenhouses grows tulips in the Agassiz area and is responsible for approximately 85 per cent of the cut tulips sold throughout western Canada.

The Harrison Tulip Festival is located at 5039 Lougheed Hwy. in Agassiz. It will be open seven days a week starting April 12 – 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday and Sunday 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Good Friday (April 18) hours will also be 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Parking is free and available near the entrance off Cameron Road. Admission is $17 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children aged 3 to 12.