VIDEO: Canadian Wildfire Conference looks at Okanagan leaders for advice

The conference included panels, a trade show, and lunch

The Canadian Wildfire Conference filled the KF Centre for Excellence in Kelowna on Oct. 17.

Industry leaders and experts from across North America travelled to make connections and talk strategies for future wildfire fights.

A morning panel looked at the collaboration of air and ground supports and the importance of communication.

In the afternoon, leaders including Vernon Fire Chief David Lind talked about advancements in technology and how artificial intelligence is being used to track fires.

The conference ran from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and included lunch and a trade show.