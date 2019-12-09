Bay Street Bridge will be closed to east-bound traffic for the next couple of weeks. The route will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. so final construction requirements can take place. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: Christmas village delays lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 9

These Greater Victoria stories for Dec. 9 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Technical difficulties are delaying the Christmas light village. Victoria’s Lights of Wonder display was originally set to open on Dec. 13. For more information on this story, click here.

Bay Street Bridge will be closed at nighttime starting on Dec. 9. The final phase of construction will close eastbound traffic from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. For more information on this story, click here.

A ‘Norovirus-like’ outbreak interrupted the Bantam hockey showcase this weekend. Several athletes were sent home and quarantined on the ferry. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Byelection to replace Victoria councillor set to cost more than $140,000

Just Posted

Spandads group collects, donates more than 100 used bikes

Oak Bay Bikes’ advent calendar donations go to fixing the used bikes

Byelection to replace Victoria councillor set to cost more than $140,000

Staff recommend a smaller election process for March 14

UPDATED: Man taken to hospital after barricading himself in Victoria synagogue

Children evacuated from daycare on site

Night construction means closures for Interurban Road

Traffic interruptions at Interurban Road near Wilkinson Road from Dec. 9 to 20

Decision on Victoria’s bid for 2022 Invictus Games expected next month

Greater Victoria is competing against Germany’s Düsseldorf to host the games

VIDEO: Christmas village delays lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 9

Chilliwack family’s therapy dog injured in hit and run

Miniature pit bull Fifty’s owner is a single mother facing close to $10,000 in vet bills

Cougar destroyed in Penticton area after mauling dog, killing cat

This is the first reported incident with a cougar this year in the Penticton area

Feds not enforcing standards on Hungarian duck imports, B.C. farmer says

‘You have no way of knowing what’s in the bag’

No reports yet of Canadians affected by New Zealand volcano eruption, feds say

Missing and injured included tourists from the U.S., China, Australia, Britain and Malaysia

Vancouver Island blues musician’s mother’s home burglarized and ransacked

David Gogo’s 71-year-old mother has jewelry and artwork stolen in break-in

Dance cancelled after Alberta teacher’s climate lesson prompts online threats

School district near Red Deer cancelled annual family dance due to Facebook comments

In surprise move, defence won’t call witnesses for accused in Abbotsford school killing

‘Change of instructions’ results in defence closing case without calling evidence

B.C. VIEWS: An engine that hums right along

First Nations are leading a new surge of investment in B.C.

Most Read