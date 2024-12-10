VIDEO: Chum salmon make triumphant return to B.C. creek for 1st time in 75 years

Newly created riparian habitat on Chilliwack Creek invites everyone 'to go for a walk together' on SAY Lands

Steve Clegg is pictured at Chilliwack Creek on Nov. 7, 2024. Thanks to habitat restoration, spawning chum have returned to the waterway.

Steve Clegg is pictured at Chilliwack Creek on Nov. 7, 2024. Thanks to habitat restoration, spawning chum have returned to the waterway.

The sound of splashing in the shallow gravel is the signal that spawning chum have triumphantly returned to Chilliwack Creek.

The salmon have fought their way back to the upper sections of the urban creek system for the first time in 75 years – thanks to a bold riparian restoration project.

The Ts'lhimexósem (Going for a Walk Together) Trail project, was launched less than two years ago by Skowkale, Atchelitz and Yakweakwioose (SAY) First Nations, said Steve Clegg, manager of land stewardship for SAY Lands.

The goal is inviting everyone to take a stroll in nature, learn something about Indigenous culture, and enjoy the pedestrian safety afforded by the accessible two-kilometre trail that snakes along Chilliwack River Road.

Nikki LaRock, councillor for Yakweakwioose First Nation, describes the impact of having the salmon return to the remnant of the Chilliwack River in their lifetimes.

“I am completely speechless with all this amazing work that has been completed so far," said LaRock.

"To be able to be alive to see the fish come back in the area of what used to be the Chilliwack River is huge. My great-grandparents and grandparents would be so happy to see this. I can’t thank Steven's team enough for bringing the land and stream back to life.”

The trail follows along salmon streams and under eagle nests for "an immersive experience in nature," said Clegg.

The recently completed sections have been custom built to be accessible to Elders and those with mobility challenges.

Culturally significant plants dot the trail, with interpretive signage to share Halq'emeylem terms and Stó:lō culture.

The idea is not just supporting fish with the restorative aspects of the trail work, but all other forms of wildlife as well, Clegg pointed out.

Logs and stumps offer nooks and crannies for salamanders, newts, frogs, and toads. All of the rocks carefully spaced out can offer thermal regulation of reptiles, so that snakes have a place to climb up to warm up their bodies in the morning to get the energy to go find food.

"We've planted over 14,000 trees and shrubs," Clegg said, and the plantings range from five-metre Douglas firs, all the way to little perennials.

There are so many plantings, and so many structures, all created in just under a year and three-quarters.

A local farm family has enjoyed having a collaborative role in the project.

“The Joiner family has been farming alongside Chilliwack Creek for generations and we haven’t seen salmon here for over 75 years. Helping with the restoration has been rewarding and standing on the stream bank when the salmon came back in the project’s first year was amazing!”

Asked if he expected to see salmon return so quickly, Clegg said he was not surprised.

"Chilliwack Creek has amazing ecological integrity. It has good quality, clean, cold, groundwater that is amazing for fish and fish habitat, but there were areas that have been encroached upon that need a lot of support to get back to what we would call healthy fish habitat.

"In restoring the habitat, we've been able to welcome those fish home to places where they always should have been, and should have had access to for over 75 years."

Part of the work was removing physical barriers that prevented the upstream migration of the fish, as well as improving the habitat with new culverts so that when they did return, they had good spawning grounds and good rearing grounds for the fry that will be the next generation of salmon.

Clegg was asked what aspect has surprised him.

"What surprised me was the amount of support that we've had from the neighbours along the creek, and along our project sites," Clegg said

The adjacent farmers have been outstanding in supporting and facilitating the project.

"They've been letting us use some of their farmland as lay-down areas for equipment and materials, and just being outstanding partners in facilitating this restoration work in a much cheaper way than we otherwise would have," Clegg said.

"The support has been amazing, not only in a logistical sense, but also to see those community members, and the residents using the trail and appreciating all it has to offer."

There is a sense of hope that the trail experience gives way to a real sense of reverence for nature, and allows folks to "create a new relationship with our urban riparian areas."

The signage in Halq'emeylem, and traditional plants, are also gentle reminder to visitors that they are guests on Indigenous land, and those elements of local cultural heritage are meant to be a balm for members. Community organizations have partnered to undertake some maintenance, and there will be class field trips and volunteer days on the trail. A story-walk initiative from Fraser Health found on the trail is featuring Indigenous authors and arts.

"A central tenet of Ts'lhimexosem Trail is community collaboration," Clegg said. "In a time when people are exploring what reconciliation could be, we are inviting people to go for a walk together with us."