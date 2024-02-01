VIDEO: Classroom construction starts at West Shore elementary schools

8 new prefab classrooms at each school offer added 380 seats

The first prefabricated classrooms in the province are under construction on the West Shore.

Exo Construction Group was awarded a contract to build the new classrooms at David Cameron Elementary and Ruth King Elementary in the Sooke School District.

The goal is to create space at the jam-packed elementary schools as student numbers have surged as the communities around the West Shore continue to see significant growth.

The new builds will provide 380 seats, with each schools receiving eight new classrooms and the Sooke School District (SD62) acquiring $24 million from the province.

“In the past two and half years, we have experienced a rapid population growth, and more than 350,000 new people have moved to British Columbia,” said Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh said during the funding announcement last fall. “We know it places pressure on public infrastructure, including our schools.”

The prefabricated buildings are part of a pilot project by the Ministry of Education and Child Care aimed at helping fast-growing areas, like the West Shore, meet demand. SD62 is the first in the province to receive them.

SD62 welcomed 499 new students in 2023. With 40 per cent growth in the last 15 years, it has become one of the fastest-growing districts, according to Amanda Dowhy, chair of the SD62 board.

Design and construction are already well underway at both schools to ensure that the tight project timeline is met, Dowhy said.

In May 2021, Colwood and Langford signed a memorandum of understanding allowing the municipalities to collaborate on projects. Collaborating with the school district allows Colwoord opportunities in shared design projects, resources and shorter project timelines, said Colwood Coun. Doug Kobayashi.

“The cost and efficiency savings Colwood is able to leverage by working with partners like the school district are invaluable,” he said.

As one of the fastest-growing communities in Canada, Langford is pleased to see the need for improvement to Ruth King Elementary, Mayor Scott Goodmanson said in a news release.

“The city values its longstanding partnership with the Sooke School District and will continue to work with the district for the benefit of current and future generations of students.”

