Martina was seen in a video taking from her home’s security camera getting off the school bus after a driver rushed past, despite the bus’s signs and flashing lights being on. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

An incident caught on a Chilliwack family’s security camera is highlighting how reckless drivers are putting school kids in danger.

The video clip, provided by Agatha Kerkhoff, shows a school bus pulling up in front of home on a busy road. The driver activates the stop sign on the side of the bus and engages the red flashing lights. An oncoming car still speeds past. Seconds later, a little girl appears in the frame, having crossed the road, skipping up her driveway.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness called it a “disturbing scenario.”

“There are several things I am going to investigate as MLA,” Throness said, such as lobbying for more police enforcement and increasing public awareness through the Speed Watch program.

He said he also wants to see the stop signs extend further from the bus, even considering tabling a private member’s bill at the legislature.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school bus driver never meant to unsafely cross tracks, says district

“Even though school’s almost out for the summer, let’s remember to stop for school buses when their signs are out – whether you’re following or approaching the bus in your car, you are required to stop. Let’s keep our kids safe – and avoid a $368 fine!” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier this year, RCMP said they were mailing out warning notices to registered owners of vehicles that failed to stop for school buses after a recent spike in incidents.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Past Miss BC winner helps rehabilitate former child soldiers from Africa
Next story
Olympic skier from B.C. suing Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Just Posted

VicPD cuts its Crime Reduction Unit in response to budget constrictions

The CRU worked to reduce crime in the downtown core

Man hit by vehicle while sitting on a curb near Our Place in Victoria

Emergency crews cleared the scene shortly before 11 a.m.

Tree downs lines on Highview Street in Victoria

Approximately 3,000 without power in the area

Electrical appliance failure likely caused apartment fire that killed one Saanich resident

Large parts of the Richmond Road apartment building remain uninhabitable following June 21 fire

‘Irresponsible’ cigarette tossing blamed for two brushfires on Pat Bay highway

Fires could have started from any of the “dozens” of discarded cigarettes, says chief

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Olympic skier from B.C. suing Alpine Canada after coach’s sex offences

Bertrand Charest was convicted in 2017 on 37 charges

B.C. senior’s car vandalized for more than 18 months

Retired RCMP officer determined to catch ‘tagger.’

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Most Read