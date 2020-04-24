VIDEO: Colwood teachers make drive-thru to say hello to students

Grade 3 teacher Karissa Lem is emotional seeing her students for the first time since saying goodbye before spring break. She hosted their first online class just days ago. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Principal Terry Honer said a drive-thru was the best approach to make sure that parents and students at David Cameron Elementary would feel safe about social distancing. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
A David Cameron Elementary teacher runs over to see a personal ‘thank you’ sign taped to a student’s car just for her. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Principal Terry Honer, left, waves hello to a student sticking out of their parent’s sunroof. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Grade 5 educational assistant Janis Henwood said her cheeks hurt from smiling so much at her students. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
A David Cameron Elementary teacher waves hello at a passing student holding a sign saying, “We miss you.” (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The sound of car horns intermix with top 40 hits from the radio. Parents and students pass by waving hello and holding signs with messages such as, “We miss you!” and “We love our educators!” as bubbles float through the parking lot.

During COVID-19 times, drive-thrus are king – so why not make one for teachers and students? That’s exactly what staff at David Cameron Elementary did for their classrooms on Friday (April 24) afternoon.

Colwood students were able to see their favourite teachers from the comfort of their own cars while cruising through a short parking lot, just over 100 metres long.

“We thought this would be the best way to physically distance and to have our school community come to us,” says Principal Terry Honer. He spots a student he hasn’t seen for a while as they wave outside from their sunroof.

Meanwhile, Grade 3 teacher Karissa Lem leans on her car smiling and holding a sign reminding her kids to be kind to themselves and each other. She hosted their first online class just days ago. “I’m getting emotional just seeing them.”

Grade 5 EA Janis Henwood has a bubbly demeanor as she greets students she hasn’t seen in weeks. She’s set up a handful of stuffed animals on the trunk of her car along with a handmade sign.

“I’ve been smiling so much my cheeks are getting sore,” she said.

City of Colwood,Coronavirus

