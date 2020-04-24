VIDEO: Colwood teachers make drive-thru to say hello to students

The sound of car horns intermix with top 40 hits from the radio. Parents and students pass by waving hello and holding signs with messages such as, “We miss you!” and “We love our educators!” as bubbles float through the parking lot.
During COVID-19 times, drive-thrus are king – so why not make one for teachers and students? That’s exactly what staff at David Cameron Elementary did for their classrooms on Friday (April 24) afternoon.
It’s a drive-by hello! Staff at David Cameron Elementary saw their students for the first time *at a distance* since saying goodbye before spring break. #yyj @SD62_Sooke pic.twitter.com/GWgjWQ7Vo7
Colwood students were able to see their favourite teachers from the comfort of their own cars while cruising through a short parking lot, just over 100 metres long.
“We thought this would be the best way to physically distance and to have our school community come to us,” says Principal Terry Honer. He spots a student he hasn’t seen for a while as they wave outside from their sunroof.
Meanwhile, Grade 3 teacher Karissa Lem leans on her car smiling and holding a sign reminding her kids to be kind to themselves and each other. She hosted their first online class just days ago. “I’m getting emotional just seeing them.”
Grade 5 EA Janis Henwood has a bubbly demeanor as she greets students she hasn’t seen in weeks. She’s set up a handful of stuffed animals on the trunk of her car along with a handmade sign.
“I’ve been smiling so much my cheeks are getting sore,” she said.
