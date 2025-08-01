VIDEO: Crews continue to fight Peachland wildfire

The fire sparked on July 30, 2025

The Drought Hill wildfire in Peachland continues to burn between Highway 97 and Highway 97C.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze is about 57 hectares in size after burning for just over 24 hours.

The fire sparked after a vehicle caught fire on Highway 97 just south of the 97C junction around 2:10 p.m. on July 30.

Rapid spread of flames prompted tactical evacuations for about 400 properties in the Peachland area on Wednesday, July 30. The evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for the majority of properties on July 31.

The properties still on evacuation order are:

5140 and 5151 Clarence Road

5031 Lang Court

MacNeil Court

Morrison Crescent

Morrison Court

Morrison Place

All units within the property at 5165 Trepanier Bench Road

Walker Road

The Emergency Operations Centre is closed for the night. Any evacuees needing support can find more information at cordemergency.ca.