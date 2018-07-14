VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger

As fire crews work ‘round the clock to contain a rapid wildfire that caught east of Kamloops this week, it isn’t just the homes and people they are working to protect.

Nestled in a tall-standing tree nearby East Shuswap Road, two eagles and their young have played witness to approaching flames since the fire brokeout Thursday.

On Friday, the fire managed to catch near the base of the tree, with the young eaglets unable to fly from danger.

Captured on video by Dave Somerton, fire crews worked tirelessly to quickly to keep the tree from burning down.

“It has been burning but the fire team has finally put it out and now a team of people are bringing in cages and blankets for a worse case scenario,” Somerton said in a 5 a.m. update posted online.

“The birds have an amazing group of heroes in their corner.”

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is holding at an estimated 500 hectares, although still considered out of control.

Four helicopters, and 3 heavy machines are currently being used to fight the smoldering fire, as well as 103 fire members.

WATCH: Do you know the new wildfire terms?

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality advisory in the area, due to the smoke. During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour, the national forecast station said in a statement Saturday.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure and are being urged to take extra precautions.

Two eagles and their young sit in Kamloops nest as flames approach. (Bernie Hudyma/Contributed)

