VIDEO: Driver recovering in hospital after vehicle plunges into Harrison Lake

After roughly half an hour in a submerged vehicle in near-freezing water, a driver is recovering in hospital following a harrowing rescue operation on Monday evening.

A single vehicle sank into Harrison Lake following a crash at about 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said police, the Agassiz Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue responded to the crash just off of Rockwell Drive. KHSAR volunteers, with the assistance of the fire department, were able to extract the only person in the vehicle, who was flown to hospital via air ambulance.

Sargent said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Witnesses report the driver was underwater for 30 to 40 minutes; the vehicle remains underwater as of press time.

