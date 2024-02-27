VIDEO: Drivers escape fiery three-vehicle crash on B.C. highway

Westbound traffic is stopped as emergency crews deal with the incident

Langley Township Fire and other emergency responders were called to a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at 248th Street on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times) At least three vehicles were on fire on the Trans-Canada Highway at 248th Street on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Mike Wieikum/Special to the Langley Advance Times_

Traffic was stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway westbound after a fiery crash at 248th Street Monday afternoon.

The highway was closed at 264th Street as emergency crews dealt with three vehicles on fire. Ambulances were in the eastbound lanes attending to people.

“It looks like one vehicle rear ended another and ruptured a fuel tank, and caused a fuel spread which then ignited all three vehicles,” said Russ Jenkins, Langley Township deputy fire chief.

Involved were a Dodge Ram pickup truck, and BMW and Volkswagen passenger vehicles.

“It looks like all three occupants were out of the vehicles when our crews got there,” he said.

Trucks responded from three Township fire halls to take part in water shuttling from 264th Street area.

“Because there’s no hydrants on the freeway, we have to initiate our tender shuttle response,” Jenkins explained.

The crews knocked down the fires and Jenkins said the highway was set to re-open soon after the crash.

