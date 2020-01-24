VIDEO: Drone footage shows extent of damage in Highway 4 rockslide

Tofino, Ucluelet still cut off from rest of the island, as crews work to repair roadway

Photo of rockslide on Highway 4 outside of Tofino on Jan. 24, 2019. (MoT/Twitter)

UPDATE: The road was closed at 8 a.m. Friday and will be reopened from 8 a.m. to noon Jan 25 limited to passenger vehicles and light pickups only. Screening at Tofino/Ucluelet junction and Sproat Lake. The plan is to reopen Highway 4 to commercial vehicles in the afternoon of Jan 26. Next update Saturday at 10 a.m. — Drive BC

As crews continue to clean up a major rockslide on Highway 4 outside of Tofino, new drone footage is showing the extent of the damage.

The rockslide, which wiped out part of the highway early Thursday, has cut off Tofino and Ucluelet from the rest of the island. It was open Friday afternoon for “essential travel” only.

This is a limited opening designated for essential travel only to limit the number of vehicles using the highway. If you can stay where you are, we recommend it.

Opening will allow vacationers to get to and from the west coast, and let people travel to important appointments. — BC Transportation (@TranBC) January 24, 2020

The province said in a news release that crews are working to bridge the damaged section of highway in order to open it as soon as possible.

On Friday morning, the Ucluelet Co-op’s fresh produce aisle was nearly bare and a note was posted informing customers that the shelves would not be restocked until the highway opens.

Ucluelet mayor Mayco Noel is encouraging his community to remain calm.

“There’s no need for alarm other than the inconvenience of missing appointments and scheduled goods and services going back and forth,” he told the Westerly News.

