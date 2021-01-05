A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak

VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Rain, wind and more rain.

That’s been the meteorological start to 2021 in many parts of Vancouver Island, and on Tuesday (Jan. 5), Mother Nature showed her true force.

With gusts measuring 73 km/h at the Comox weather station, Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the area for strong winds that may cause damage. A frontal system pushing across the Island is generating strong southeast winds across the inner South Coast from Victoria to Campbell River.

The strong winds are expected over exposed coastal sections near the Strait of Georgia, Haro Strait and the southern Gulf Islands.

Five days into the year, the area has received more than 60mm of rain.

As of 1 p.m., around 9,000 BC Hydro customers on the north Island lost power and outages affected more than 6,100 customers on the south Island. Due to ferry cancellations, BC Hydro noted the power on Quadra and Cortes islands will not be able to be restored until Jan. 6.

The West Coast of the Island was expecting t be hit particularly hard. Winds up to 100 km/h were expected and Environment Canada was also expecting over 100 mm of rain to soak the region on Tuesday.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring. Southeast winds of 80 to 100 km/h are occurring over West Vancouver Island today. Strong winds developed this morning ahead of a frontal system pushing across Vancouver Island. The winds will ease this evening with the passage of the front,” an Environment Canada weather update issued early Tuesday afternoon states.

BC Ferries took a proactive step on Jan.4 and cancelled sailings in anticipation of the storm. Late Monday, the corporation cancelled sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay from 10:40 a.m. until 5:55 p.m on Jan. 5 due to “high winds and sea state.” On Tuesday, more sailings were cancelled from Duke Point to Tsawwassen. The Comox-Powell River sailings have been cancelled until at least 5:15 p.m.

The rain is expected to end late this evening and then clearing is expected, with winds diminishing to 30 km/h this evening.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: More ferry sailings cancelled with windy weather approaching

RELATED: Vancouver Island about to get very wet


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wewee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays
Next story
Ongoing series of ‘sophisticated’ break-ins plague Victoria businesses

Just Posted

Victoria police are investigating a series of break and enters where thieves are using specialized tools and sophisticated methods. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Ongoing series of ‘sophisticated’ break-ins plague Victoria businesses

Nearly two dozen businesses hit

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria council’s catered lunches back on the chopping block

Coun. Ben Isitt’s motion says remote meetings, hardship caused by COVID-19 call for reallocation

Saanich fire and police and BC Hydro are on site at the intersection of Feltham Road and Shelbourne Street dealing with a tree that fell on the power lines. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
UPDATED: Tree takes out Saanich power lines, adding to Tuesday’s mass outages

Over 3,500 Greater Victoria customers are without power

Area 2 (Tsehum), is now designated for new affordable housing only, along with Area 1 (McTavish). (District of North Saanich)
North Saanich unaffordable for most households with children

Couple-with-children households earning median income spend 42 per cent on shelter

The District of Metchosin’s city hall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin councillor travelled to Mexico in December

Mayor and council were made aware before trip for wedding of business partner

Frederick “Nate” Green is part of a group of nine Greater Victoria bus drivers and one safety and training officer that won $1 million from the July 31 Lotto Max draw. They are featured in a new Lotto BC video. (Screenshot, Lotto BC)
WATCH: Greater Victoria bus drivers featured in Lotto BC video following big win

The group of 10 won $1 million in July

Rev. Andrew Halladay, the vicar at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley, sits in an empty pew on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. His church had to move online because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings. Halladay is one of 38 church leaders in B.C. to sign a joint letter of support for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Group of 38 B.C. church leaders ‘fully support’ Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix

Joint letter of support says they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by critical comments from some churches

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

One man has been arrested after two robberies at businesses in Duncan. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)
Man charged after robberies at Cowichan Valley businesses

Roy Spencer remains in custody after two incidents in late December

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Courtenay teacher Rebecca MacKenzie won $500,000 on Boxing Day. Photo courtesy BCLC
Vancouver Island teacher picks up an Extra $500,000 with Boxing Day lotto win

Rebecca MacKenzie teaches math and French, so chances are there was some… Continue reading

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

Madison Thomas manoeuvres the ball in the midfield for Cowichan United during a LIWSA match last fall. (Citizen file)
Vancouver Island soccer leagues make plans to move forward

Schedules and cup draws are set in case adult soccer gets go-ahead

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Most Read