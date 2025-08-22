VIDEO: Erratic driving in downtown Kelowna pedestrian zone lands 1 in custody

No injuries were reported

An erratic driver caused quite the stir in downtown Kelowna Wednesday night, Aug. 20.

RCMP responded to a hit-and-run call in the downtown core at about 8 p.m. Not long after, additional calls were made about a black SUV being driven erratically in the same area.

Police reported seeing the driver pull dangerous manoeuvres through multiple intersections, drive through the pedestrian only zone on Bernard Avenue, and come to a stop after hitting a parked vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody. Police say there is no indication the driver intended to cause harm to the public.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

RCMP continue to investigate and are searching for surveillance and dash camera video or video captured on a personal device.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP non-emergency at 250-762-3300.