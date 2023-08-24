VIDEO: Evacuation orders lifted, roads open, return to north Kelowna begins

Evacuation orders downgraded, Glenmore Rd. re-opened as the Walroy Lake wildfire now held

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

All City of Kelowna properties previously under evacuation order have been downgraded to alert status.

Current evacuation orders and alerts for Lake Country and West Kelowna, Westbank First Nations and RDCO remain in place.

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

A week later after the Grouse Complex fire put Kelowna homes on evacuation orders and alerts, Glenmore Road has been re-opened for the return home. However, residents living in the Finch Road area will be required to access their homes during daylight hours by arranging access at the end of Wild Rose Road in the McKinley Landing neighbourhood.

The following areas are no longer within the evacuation order area, and are now in the evacuation alert area, and can return home:

(N OF) SHAYLER RD

ARTHUR CRT

ARTHUR RD

BANCROFT RD

BEGBIE RD

BENNETT RD

CLIFTON RD N

DEWDNEY RD

DRAKE RD

DUBBIN RD

FINCH RD

GLENMORE RD (inclusive of 1080 & 3850)

GLENMORE RD N

HENKEL RD

HILLTOWN RD

KATHLER RD

KERR RD

MCKINLEY RD

MILLARD CRT E

MILLARD CRT W

MILLARD PL

PALY RD

SHAYLER CRT

SHAYLER CT

SHAYLER PL

SHAYLER RD

SNOWSELL ST

SNOWSELL ST N

1940 UNION RD

_______

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna is now being held, according to BC Wildfire Services.

Being held means the fire is unlikely to spread beyond the predetermined boundaries under the current conditions.

Crews will continue to remain on site in case of hot spots in the area.

All evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for the time being.

It remains at 794 hectares.

@kelownacapnews BREAKING: North Kelowna wildfire is officially “being held” as of August 24. All evacuation orders remain in place for the time being. More at kelownacapnews.com ♬ original sound - Kelowna Capital News

Original

The Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna’s Wilden and McKinley neighbourhoods remained status quo for most the day Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

According to Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORD), all evacuation orders and alerts remain the same. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

The blaze has been experiencing favourable weather conditions and has been burning at a rank 2 (low) fire activity.

On Thursday, crews will be continuing to establish a 100-foot blackline.

The Walroy Lake wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

COEOC will provide an update on the three Central Okanagan wildfires at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The fire remains at out of control, sits at 794 hectares, and is one of 374 active wildfires in the province.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: North Shuswap on edge after alleged incident on Highway 1 amid wildfire

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.