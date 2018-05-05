VIDEO: Explore local artists’ homes

The Fairfield Artists’ Studio Tour is on this weekend

One of the handmade pieces by multi media artist Annie Nazarian, who is participating in the Fairfield Artists’ Studio Tour. The tour allows members of the public to meet local artists and explore their workspaces. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

This weekend you have a unique chance to find out how your local artists perfect their craft.

Over 20 artists in Fairfield are participating in the Fairfield Artists’ Studio Tour, a free, self-guided tour that allows members of the public to visit local studios and meet the artists in person.

Seeing an artists’ work space can provide a lot of insight into how they think, said multi media artist Annie Nazarian.

“This is where it all happens,” she said. “A gallery is a formal atmosphere to observe things. When you come in here you get a real sense of artist, because this is me.”

Robert Ives is also a multi media artist, and he agreed.

“Walking into someone’s studio, you’re walking into their life, you’re walking into their brain and you’re seeing where everything is created,” Ives said. “That’s much way important than just hanging it on some walls on some gallery somewhere and walking away.”

To give you a taste of the tour, Victoria News visited three artists’ studios:

The tours are running May 5-6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To find out more you can visit https://www.fairfieldartistsstudiotour.com/

