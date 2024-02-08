VIDEO: Explosions force evacuation of Selkirk College campus in Nelson

No one was injured in the incident

Selkirk College’s Silver King Campus in Nelson was evacuated after a pair of gas tanks exploded, shaking the surrounding neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

The Nelson Police Department said there were no injuries or casualties after what the college said in a statement was the explosion of two acetylene gas tanks located outside one of its trades buildings.

Students and residents told the Nelson Star they heard two loud blasts followed by a large plume of smoke that rose above the campus.

Silver King Campus, located in Nelson’s Rosemont neighbourhood, is home to Selkirk’s Industry and Trades Training program.

How the tanks exploded is still under investigation by Nelson Fire and Rescue. Selkirk said FortisBC has shut down gas to the area and WorkSafeBC will also be onsite.