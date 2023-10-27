VIDEO: Fiery display of fireworks after truck incident near Hope

‘For those concerned about injuries, the driver of the truck had minor injuries but is OK’

Motorists along Highway 1 near Hope were shocked to see a fierce display of fireworks Thursday night (Oct. 26).

A video posted on a popular road Facebook page shows fireworks exploding at the side of the highway, west of Hope, just before 10 p.m.

BC Ambulance Service was called out to assist after a collision on the highway, west of Hunter Creek road, said RCMP Sgt. Michael Sargent.

“A pickup with a trailer had pulled off on the side of the highway when it was struck from the rear by a semi truck and trailer,” Sargent said.

The trailer had a large load of fireworks which ignited after the crash.

“The pickup truck subsequently caught fire and was completely burnt. Both drivers were able to exit their vehicles safely. One of the drivers was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.”

Several motorists reported seeing the fireworks explode in spectacular fashion and posted images after passing through.

Highway 1 traffic slowed to a stop at one point but then it resumed. There were no other injuries reported.