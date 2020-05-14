Fireworks were launched off the waters near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel on Wednesday night for a “private” birthday celebration. (Black Press Media file photo)

VIDEO: Fireworks light up Oak Bay skies for ‘private’ birthday celebration

Cold Water Divers Inc. launched the show from the waters near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel

Residents of Oak Bay got a surprise light show on Wednesday night.

Fireworks set off by Cold Water Divers Inc. lit up the sky near the Oak Bay Beach Hotel and could be seen all the way to Cordova Bay, according to some social media posts.

READ ALSO: Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

The fireworks were a “private” show to celebrate the birthday of a customer.

READ ALSO: Sound, light, smell of fireworks trigger veteran’s PTSD

Cold Water Divers modified their barge, laying out a large plywood platform to shoot fireworks off of, that was later wet down so it wouldn’t burn.


