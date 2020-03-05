VIDEO: Five arrests at the legislature leads a selection of today’s news stories

Police arrest five at B.C. Legislature after discussions ‘break down’ with Indigenous relations minister. (Photo provided by gidimten_checkpoint Instagram)

These Greater Victoria stories for March 5 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Police arrested five people at the B.C. Legislature Wednesday night after discussions broke down with the Indigenous relations minister. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria is unlikely to make decisions about the John A. Macdonald statue until 2022. On Monday night, a well-attended reconciliation dialogue discussed the statue and Macdonald’s history. For more information on this story, click here.

The propeller from a recent Saanich plane crash was found in a resident’s backyard, two weeks after the crash. The plane engine’s serial number is located on the propeller. For more information on this story, click here.

