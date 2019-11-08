Video gamers to pause on Remembrance Day as part of #PauseToRemember campaign

Legion campaign encourages gamers to pause their stream at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11

The Royal Canadian Legion is asking video gamers to pause their streams on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to remember veterans and remember that war is not a game. (Royal Canadian Legion photo)

This Remembrance Day, video gamers in Canada will be pausing their streams at 11 a.m. to remember the country’s veterans with a moment of silence and to remember that war is not a game.

The Royal Canadian Legion, in partnership with HomeEquity Bank, took to Twitter to invite video game streamers to “lay down their controllers” and display a stream overlay graphic on their streams.

On Remembrance Day, we’re inviting video game streamers to lay down their controllers, and #PauseToRemember our Veterans with a moment of silence online. If you’re a gamer and would like to join the movement, visit https://t.co/fJMoL8riLy to learn how. #Twitch #Mixer #Gaming pic.twitter.com/eK6cwINimr — The Royal Canadian Legion (@RoyalCdnLegion) November 7, 2019

The Legion is also encouraging streamers to create a match where other gamers can join the #PauseToRemember movement on Nov. 11.

Popular Canadian streamer Prismatic Hub announced his participation in the movement on Twitter, asking others to show their support by downloading and sharing their own digital poppy from the Royal Canadian Legion’s website.

Reminder: On November 11th, join me on Twitch for Remembrance Day and #PauseToRemember our Veterans in a moment of silence. If you want to show some support go over to https://t.co/F8uw8vYqDT and get your own @RoyalCdnLegion Digital Poppy! pic.twitter.com/TYUy970OQ5 — PrismaticHub 🎃 (@PrismaticHub_) November 8, 2019

Fortnite, a popular online video game developed by Epic Games, has also partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion to form “Remembrance Island,” a world in which players can “follow the poppies, head to the memorial and honour the fallen with a salute and moment of silence.”

One of Canada’s oldest veterans, Ardwell Eyres, also took to Twitter to speak about the campaign, calling himself Canada’s oldest “influencer.”

I’m proud of the gamers who are joining a movement to #PauseToRemember those who served. As Canada’s oldest “influencer” I’m hoping I can influence @Shroud to join them! Learn more at https://t.co/X5KQ0dAaY9 pic.twitter.com/vXfgdOM7AZ — Ardwell Eyres (@a_eyres) November 7, 2019

Those interested in participating in the campaign can learn more and find the stream overlay, here.

