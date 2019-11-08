The Royal Canadian Legion is asking video gamers to pause their streams on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to remember veterans and remember that war is not a game. (Royal Canadian Legion photo)

Video gamers to pause on Remembrance Day as part of #PauseToRemember campaign

Legion campaign encourages gamers to pause their stream at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11

This Remembrance Day, video gamers in Canada will be pausing their streams at 11 a.m. to remember the country’s veterans with a moment of silence and to remember that war is not a game.

The Royal Canadian Legion, in partnership with HomeEquity Bank, took to Twitter to invite video game streamers to “lay down their controllers” and display a stream overlay graphic on their streams.

The Legion is also encouraging streamers to create a match where other gamers can join the #PauseToRemember movement on Nov. 11.

Popular Canadian streamer Prismatic Hub announced his participation in the movement on Twitter, asking others to show their support by downloading and sharing their own digital poppy from the Royal Canadian Legion’s website.

READ ALSO: One day of remembering not enough for Colwood veteran

Fortnite, a popular online video game developed by Epic Games, has also partnered with the Royal Canadian Legion to form “Remembrance Island,” a world in which players can “follow the poppies, head to the memorial and honour the fallen with a salute and moment of silence.”

One of Canada’s oldest veterans, Ardwell Eyres, also took to Twitter to speak about the campaign, calling himself Canada’s oldest “influencer.”

Those interested in participating in the campaign can learn more and find the stream overlay, here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Commemorative medallions placed along Shelbourne Street for 100th Armistice Day
Next story
RCMP issue appeal for real information regarding school lockdown

Just Posted

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Video gamers to pause on Remembrance Day as part of #PauseToRemember campaign

Legion campaign encourages gamers to pause their stream at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11

Commemorative medallions placed along Shelbourne Street for 100th Armistice Day

The ‘Road of Remembrance’ now extends past Saanich and into Victoria

Man faces multiple charges after hatchet attack, robbery in Victoria

Victoria, Saanich police team up to arrest wanted Fort Nelson man

RCMP issue appeal for real information regarding school lockdown

Online posts only frustrate the investigation

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of today’s top stories

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Health Canada ‘actively monitoring’ U.S. vaping illness breakthrough

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March

Kelowna RCMP ‘not in a position’ to explain unfounded sexual assault numbers

‘We are committed to ensuring the public that we are accountable for our investigations,’ Kelowna RCMP

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, master’s degrees at age 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Culinaire shares ‘vision and passion’ of Vancouver Island’s food, beverage professions

The 11th annual event comes to the Victoria Conference Centre March 26, 2020

Most Read