UPDATE: Golf course fist fight under investigation by West Kelowna RCMP

The altercation happened Monday, April 14

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a physical altercation at a local golf course.

Golfers were caught on camera throwing punches on April 14 at Two Eagles and officers were called to the course around 6:45 p.m.

“We’ve viewed the cell phone video of the incident and it’s nothing short of unacceptable behaviour,” said S/Sgt. Brendan Dolan.

All persons involved have been identified by police.

RCMP will not be commenting any further on the matter.

A video posted to Reddit shows a not-so-friendly golf game at a course in West Kelowna.

Two Eagles Golf Course Director of Operations Richard Sykes confirmed the altercation happened Monday, April 14.

The video shows a group of people throw fists on the green.

Sykes said RCMP were called in and handled the situation. None of the facility's staff were involved.

A caption on the video suggests one individual suffered a broken jaw.

Black Press has reached out the RCMP for comment.