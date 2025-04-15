 Skip to content
UPDATE: Golf course fist fight under investigation by West Kelowna RCMP

The altercation happened Monday, April 14
A fight broke out between golfers at Two Eagles course in West Kelowna on April 14, 2025. Reddit

WARNING: This video contains explicit language. 

UPDATE 2:45 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a physical altercation at a local golf course. 

Golfers were caught on camera throwing punches on April 14 at Two Eagles and officers were called to the course around 6:45 p.m.

“We’ve viewed the cell phone video of the incident and it’s nothing short of unacceptable behaviour,” said S/Sgt. Brendan Dolan. 

All persons involved have been identified by police. 

RCMP will not be commenting any further on the matter. 

A video posted to Reddit shows a not-so-friendly golf game at a course in West Kelowna. 

Two Eagles Golf Course Director of Operations Richard Sykes confirmed the altercation happened Monday, April 14. 

The video shows a group of people throw fists on the green. 

Sykes said RCMP were called in and handled the situation. None of the facility's staff were involved. 

A caption on the video suggests one individual suffered a broken jaw. 

Black Press has reached out the RCMP for comment. 

Brittany Webster

About the Author: Brittany Webster

I am a video journalist based in Kelowna and capturing life in the Okanagan
