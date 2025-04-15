UPDATE: Golf course fist fight under investigation by West Kelowna RCMP

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.
UPDATE 2:45 p.m.
West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a physical altercation at a local golf course.
Golfers were caught on camera throwing punches on April 14 at Two Eagles and officers were called to the course around 6:45 p.m.
“We’ve viewed the cell phone video of the incident and it’s nothing short of unacceptable behaviour,” said S/Sgt. Brendan Dolan.
All persons involved have been identified by police.
RCMP will not be commenting any further on the matter.
A video posted to Reddit shows a not-so-friendly golf game at a course in West Kelowna.
Two Eagles Golf Course Director of Operations Richard Sykes confirmed the altercation happened Monday, April 14.
The video shows a group of people throw fists on the green.
Sykes said RCMP were called in and handled the situation. None of the facility's staff were involved.
A caption on the video suggests one individual suffered a broken jaw.
Black Press has reached out the RCMP for comment.