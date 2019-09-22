VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Here are some of the top headlines in Greater Victoria over the last three days.
Donated bottles stolen from Sooke RCMP detachment
Cans and bottles that had been collected to raise funds for the Cops for Cancer ride were stolen from the Sooke RCMP detachment on Thursday.
Crashes prompts City of Colwood to evaluate intersection safety
The City of Colwood is taking steps to ensure the safety of a busy intersection after two motor vehicle incidents took place at the intersection in one week.
Jury for Andrew Berry double murder trial hears closing arguments
The jury for the trial of Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father accused of killing his daughters on Christmas Day, 2017, has heard closing arguments from Crown and defence counsel after five months of witnesses and evidence.
Deliberations are expected to begin next week.
Victoria joins UN’s tree planting campaign
The City of Victoria will be planting 5,000 trees by the end of 2020 as part of a global campaign launched by the United Nations.
