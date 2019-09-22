VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Andrew Berry trial nears end, Victoria joins tree-planting pledge and more

Here are some of the top headlines in Greater Victoria over the last three days.

Donated bottles stolen from Sooke RCMP detachment

Cans and bottles that had been collected to raise funds for the Cops for Cancer ride were stolen from the Sooke RCMP detachment on Thursday.

Read the full story here: Cans and bottles destined for Cops for Cancer fundraiser stolen from Sooke RCMP Detachment

Crashes prompts City of Colwood to evaluate intersection safety

The City of Colwood is taking steps to ensure the safety of a busy intersection after two motor vehicle incidents took place at the intersection in one week.

Read the full story here: Colwood taking steps to improve intersection safety after two motor vehicle incidents in one week

Jury for Andrew Berry double murder trial hears closing arguments

The jury for the trial of Andrew Berry, the Oak Bay father accused of killing his daughters on Christmas Day, 2017, has heard closing arguments from Crown and defence counsel after five months of witnesses and evidence.

Deliberations are expected to begin next week.

Read the full story here: Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Read the full story here: Defence says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Oak Bay father

Victoria joins UN’s tree planting campaign

The City of Victoria will be planting 5,000 trees by the end of 2020 as part of a global campaign launched by the United Nations.

Read the full story here: Victoria first Canadian city to join United Nations tree planting challenge


Previous story
Area 51 festival wraps up in Nevada; Earthlings head home

Just Posted

Victoria People’s Party candidate says campaign signs stolen around city

PPC candidate Alyson Culbert says she finds theft ‘disturbing’

Victoria Royals face tough loss to Everett in season opener

Royals defeated 6-0 in season opener

Sidney could take additional action around speculation tax

Council to consider steps later this fall after staff review of provincial statistics

Victoria’s third Orange Shirt Day ceremony encourages education about the residential school system

Public invited to wear orange on Sept. 30

More than 1,400 Oak Bay homes briefly without power after trees fall on wires

Power restored quickly by hydro crews

VIDEO: A moment to remember during the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Diego Hernandez Valenzuela’s team lost, but he felt like a winner Saturday

Three second-half goals lead Cavalry over Victoria’s Pacific FC

Cavalry FC downed Pacific FC 4-1 on Sunday in Canadian Premiere League action

Island music trivia tournament a hit on World Alzheimer’s Day

More than $13,000 raised by people naming that tune

PHOTOS: Steller sea lion with plastic around neck rescued on Vancouver Island

Rescue staff determined the plastic band cut the protected animal’s neck approximately two inches

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

