VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Jam stand back lash, cats on leashes and more

Here are some of the top headlines from Greater Victoria from the last three days.

Saanich woman in a jam

Little, a retiree, manages the Little Stand where sells jams, chutneys and salsas. She opened it the summer of 2018 and operated it without issue until December when Island Health called saying a complaint had been filed about the product not being Foodsafe.

Read the full story here: Saanich jam stand owner feels harassed, seeks legal advice

Saanich Cat control bylaw may not even get one life

At the Monday night meeting, council will receive a report from District of Saanich staff that encourages council to take no further action relating to cat control bylaws as the District doesn’t have the resources to enforce them.

Read the full story here: Staff suggest Saanich can’t control cats with bylaw

Public to weigh in on large-scale Langford development

A Langford developer is holding a public consultation on Monday about a parcel of land that has sparked controversy amongst South Langford residents.

Read the full story here: Public consultation over controversial Langford land parcel to be held Monday

50 years of community-building at the Victoria Native Friendship Centre

“We’re proud of the impact we’ve had over the years, but our community has faced struggles and challenges,” says Ron Rice, Executive Director of the VNFC. “Many of our people are on the streets with addictions. It’s tough for some because they’re usually at a lower income level. With this centre, we are able to build strong connections and pass our traditions onto the next generation.”

Read the full story here: Victoria Native Friendship Centre celebrates 50 years serving the community


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
