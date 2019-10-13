VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

If you decided to take a break from the news cycle over Thanksgiving, here’s your chance to catch up on some of the stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Mom hopes for change after daughter, dog struck in crosswalk

Julianne Cameron’s 20-year-old daughter was crossing Foul Bay Road near Leighton Road with her French bulldog Louie around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 10 when she and the dog were struck by a vehicle. Sadly, Louie did not survive the crash.

Read the full story here: Young woman injured, dog dead after pedestrian collision in Oak Bay

Read the full story here: Mother of alleged hit-and-run victim hopes municipalities will work together to improve crosswalk

89-year-old pedestrian killed in collision

The man was crossing Royal Oak Drive near Pipeline Road when he was struck by a driver in a truck on Oct.9. First responders were called to the scene and the 89-year-old was taken to hospital where he later died.

Read the full story here: Collision on Royal Oak Drive kills 89-year-old man

City of Victoria to fund police costs in 2020

In June council voted to allocate $135,000 from the contingency fund to cover the costs, but needed to vote on how to proceed in future events. Council agreed to boost the budget on Thursday.

Read the full story here: Victoria ponies up for police costs for Canada Day 2020

Goodlife Marathon takes over Victoria

More than 8,500 people were at the 40th GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon, early Sunday morning in downtown Victoria. Many were running for the first time, a considerable portion from outside the capital city.

Read the full story here: PHOTOS: Thousands show for 40th GoodLife Marathon in downtown Victoria


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mother of alleged hit-and-run victim hopes municipalities will work together to improve crosswalk

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Thousands show for 40th GoodLife Marathon in downtown Victoria

New records, first-time runners, and stories of resilience

Mother of alleged hit-and-run victim hopes municipalities will work together to improve crosswalk

Young woman injured, dog killed when struck by driver on marked crosswalk at Foul Bay Road

Here comes the rain: Victoria can expect post Thanksgiving showers all week

Mild, rainy weather expected from Tuesday to Saturday

Opponents of Elizabeth May criticize her push to scrap temporary foreign worker program

May has proposed to scrap the federal program which supplies local business with temporary workers

Victoria woman uses loss to raise awareness of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

City of Victoria to recognize Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day Oct. 15

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

B.C. VIEWS: Wolf kill, not backcountry bans, saving caribou

B.C.’s largest herds turn the corner from extinction

Pearson nets shootout winner as Canucks clip Flyers 3-2

Vancouver picks up second straight home win

Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

Most Read