VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Woman sets sailing record, dogs take over Clover Point Park and more

For those Greater Victorians busy getting into their back-to-school routine this weekend, here’s some of the top headlines from the last three days.

Victoria woman breaks record for oldest person to sail around the globe without help

On Saturday afternoon, 77-year-old Jeanne Socrates was inching closer and closer to Ogden Point and a world record as she sailed at about 1.5 knots — or three to four kilometres per hour — in her sailboat, the S.V. Nereida. The solo-sailor was coming to the end of her second sail around the world.

Read the full story here: Victoria-based solo-sailor breaks record for oldest person to sail around the world unassisted

Oak Bay deer now on contraceptives

The deer contraception program is underway in Oak Bay as the owners of about 600 Oak Bay houses have signed up to volunteer access to their property.

Read the full story here: Oak Bay deer contraception program underway

Sidney sees rising crime rate

The association representing businesses in downtown Sidney is concerned about rising property crime, but applauds other developments.

Read the full story here: Sidney downtown merchants concerned about rising crime rate

It’s a dog’s world: Paws for a Cause takes over Clover Point Park

Terriers, labradoodles, pit bulls, mutts and more pranced through Clover Point Park Sunday afternoon for the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause fundraiser.

Watch the video here: From mastiffs to dachshunds: Hundreds support Victoria SPCA

Golf for Kids tournament draws hundreds

The Golf For Kids Charity Classic is one of the most successful single-day fundraising tournaments in the country, with proceeds supporting child and youth charities on Vancouver Island and the Help Fill A Dream Foundation.

Read the full story here: Annual Golf for Kids tournament continues to fill dreams