VIDEO: Greater Victoria weekend in review for Sept. 29-30

Were you out and about this weekend?
Maybe we saw you at some of the amazing weekend activities happening thoughout Greater Victoria during Sept. 29-30.
Have a look at some of the best sights and sounds from the weekend
Were you out and about this weekend?
Maybe we saw you at some of the amazing weekend activities happening thoughout Greater Victoria during Sept. 29-30.
Province has completed $34-million safety improvement project
Have a look at some of the best sights and sounds from the weekend
Clean Air Bylaw will begin issuing fines for vaping, tobacco and cannabis in Victoria’s public spaces
Complaints of tar on pets and cars are making residents angry
Rese has been in poor health and his family is concerned for his well-being
Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan’s names added to list of fallen officers read aloud
Says that the system is set up against the families
President Donald Trump said that the tension between the U.S. and Canada is over
Ryan Straschnitzki focuses on physiotherapy and his dream of playing on the national sledge hockey team
The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton
Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed
The video was made to promote breast cancer awareness month
Canadian dairy farmers issue statement over the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico
Tactical unit, armoured vehicle seen on Barrington Road Sunday afternoon
Saanich Police held a steady presence in the 3900-block of Carey Road for much of the weekend
Const. John Davidson and Ian Jordan’s names added to list of fallen officers read aloud
Stefannie Postnikoff had been known to use the name Elaine Hooker
Environment Canada says approaching low pressure system will give snow
Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions
Clean Air Bylaw will begin issuing fines for vaping, tobacco and cannabis in Victoria’s public spaces