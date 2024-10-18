VIDEO: Guide dog dropout's new life at View Royal addiction recovery centre

Jango the therapy dog supports men living with acute and chronic substance use issues

Disqualified from the B.C. and Alberta Guide Dogs training program because of his allergies, Jango’s budding career as a service dog was over. But thankfully for the caring canine, a new equally fulfilling role was just around the corner.

Adopted in October 2023 by Cheryl Diebel, director of New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community in View Royal, the two-year-old golden Labrador now works as a qualified assisted therapy dog at the centre.

“My job is to bring joy, healing and peace to an amazing group of men,” "says" the dog in his Instagram bio. “As a working therapy dog, I take my job very seriously, but I still have fun.”

The centre, which is part of Our Place Society, is a long-term residential treatment facility for men over the age of 19 who live with acute and chronic substance use issues. Priority is given to men who have experienced homelessness and involvement with the criminal justice system.

Alongside the programs at the centre and the support the men offer each other, Jango comes to New Roads from Monday to Friday, attending group and individual counselling sessions, as well as joining residents for their weekly yoga sessions.

With his calm manner, Jango provides comfort to the men when needed, helping reduce stress and anxiety. He also helps improve social interactions between residents, especially for those feeling shy, giving them something to talk about.

But ultimately, Jango’s role is to show the residents unconditional love, something they may not have experienced before arriving at New Roads.

“He is a stabilizing factor here,” said Diebel. “When he walks into a room, everything lightens up a lot.”

As part of his training to be a therapy dog, Jango has learned to identify when someone is feeling upset, frustrated or angry, approaching them to offer comfort and soothing.

“It feels like acceptance for the person … he’s very intuitive that way,” she says.

For Dan, a resident at New Roads for over four months, Jango’s presence offers him a welcome boost and distraction from his struggles.

“It means a lot,” he said. “When you're suffering from addiction and you're sitting there … when Jango comes in with his big eyes and he's just so happy and excited to see you, it really just lifts you up.”

Dog-lover Dan particularly remembers his arrival at New Roads, and how Jango helped ease him into life in the recovery centre.

“There's a lot of ups and downs when you first arrive, especially mentally,” he said. “One day you're kind of feeling up and then next thing you’re down … kind of feeling low and stuff. But Jango always makes me feel like he's listening, every time I see him it puts me in a much better mood.”

Diebel also remembers the first time Dan met Jango, remembering the moment he chose to sit on the new resident’s lap.

“He's not a lap dog, but he will pick certain people – Dan is one of them,” she said. "The first time I saw him do that with Dan, he just lit up … you could see Dan just felt that connection with Jango.”

In her role as director, Diebel says she has always been treated respectfully by the men at New Roads, but since Jango’s arrival last year, she has seen a shift in how she is greeted around the centre – residents say ‘hi’ to Jango first, Diebel second.

“Which is really good because you can tell the pecking order and Jango’s up there,” she says. “He’s top dog in this place and he deserves it.”

With New Roads expected to open its new women’s centre in the winter, with space for 20 beds, demand for Jango’s love and support is set to rise, with his time divided between the two programs.

“The most exciting part is he will be the only male worker at the women's centre,” said Diebel. “So, he's pretty excited about that.”

To follow Jango's journey as a therapy dog at New Roads, visit his Instagram page: www.instagram.com/jangotherecoverydog/.