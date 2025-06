A special weather statement remains in place for southwestern B.C. and the West Kootenays

Multiple communities across B.C. saw temperature records broken on June 8.

Pitt Meadows broke the longest standing record, surpassing the high of 31.7 C in 1903 and reaching 32.3 C.

Lytton was the hottest place to be in B.C. on June 8, registering at 39.3 C.

A special weather statement remains in place for southwestern B.C. and the West Kootenays. Temperatures are expected to drop back down on Thursday, June 12.