Flooding near Highway 1 at Somenos Marsh in Duncan on Feb. 1, 2020. (Kevin Rothbauer/News Staff)

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Relentless rain along B.C.’s south coast has closed roads, swollen rivers and prompted a state of local emergency in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

A statement from the Cowichan Valley Regional District says widespread flooding forced more than two dozen residents to evacuate early Saturday as key transportation corridors were cut off by rising flood water.

The district says in a statement that about 28 evacuated residents from North Cowichan and the Halalt First Nation were staying at the local community centre.

Environment Canada pinned the problem on an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture from the Pacific, bringing rainfall totals ranging from 60 to 120 millimetres for Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and up the Howe Sound to Whistler.

Numerous roads throughout those areas were closed because of flooding and mudslides.

The River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches, warning that rivers and streams could exceed their banks in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and southern and western Vancouver Island.

All that rain on the coast is snow in B.C.’s Interior and southern Alberta.

An avalanche bulletin has been posted for Jasper National Park, with a danger rating through to Sunday of extreme from the alpine to below the treeline, meaning natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain.

The avalanche rating is high for several mountain ranges in B.C.’s southern Interior, the northern Rockies and South Coast Inland.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Victoria retirement home residents knit pouches for animals burned in Australian wildfires

Members of the Wellesley crafted pouches and micro pouches for koalas, joeys, sugar babies and more

Malahat mudslide slows southbound traffic through Goldstream

Drivers should expect delays in the area while crews clean up

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

••• 1 p.m. Update Cowichan Tribes has declared a local state of… Continue reading

Heavy rain leads to wastewater overflows, contamination of Greater Victoria beaches

Public safety notice issued by CRD Saturday morning

Windstorm causes 47 power outages on the South Island

Some 2,500 customers without power through Saturday morning

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

Homes evacuated overnight, residents put up

Longtime Vancouver Island First Nation chief arrested

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

DFO sets Salish Sea herring harvest rate at 20 per cent

Coastal communities and conservation groups say that Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO)… Continue reading

Vancouver Island’s business excellence recognized

Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards were presented in Victoria on Jan. 31

Jail time for Chilliwack driver in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Most Read