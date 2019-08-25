VIDEO: Here’s the news you missed this weekend

If you’ve been busy soaking in the last few weekends of summer vacation, here are some of the top headlines you may have missed this weekend.
High-speed crash under investigation
A dramatic crash on Douglas and Bay Streets that sent three to hospital remains under investigation by the Independent Investigators Office of B.C.
Read the full story here: High-speed crash at Douglas and Bay Streets caught on camera
Vehicle found with deceased occupants
Police provided a devastating update in the case of two missing Saanich Peninsula residents Saturday night.
Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said a vehicle was found Saturday with two deceased occupants inside, killed from an apparent crash.
Read the full story here: Search for missing Saanich Peninsula pair ends in tragedy
Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground opens
The life of a treasured West Shore RCMP constable is now memorialized in stone and amongst the unbridled joy of children’s play.
Read the full story here: Langford’s Sarah Beckett Memorial playground opens
