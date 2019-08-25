VIDEO: Here’s the news you missed this weekend

Some of the top weekend headlines from your community and beyond

If you’ve been busy soaking in the last few weekends of summer vacation, here are some of the top headlines you may have missed this weekend.

High-speed crash under investigation

A dramatic crash on Douglas and Bay Streets that sent three to hospital remains under investigation by the Independent Investigators Office of B.C.

Vehicle found with deceased occupants

Police provided a devastating update in the case of two missing Saanich Peninsula residents Saturday night.

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP said a vehicle was found Saturday with two deceased occupants inside, killed from an apparent crash.

Sarah Beckett Memorial Playground opens

The life of a treasured West Shore RCMP constable is now memorialized in stone and amongst the unbridled joy of children’s play.

