VIDEO: HMCS Ottawa returns home to CFB Esquimalt after months at sea

There’s nothing like being home for the holidays and for those aboard HMCS Ottawa, they couldn’t agree more.
The vessel returned home to CFB Esquimalt on Wednesday, after four-and-a-half months away, to crowds of family and friends holding signs, some even wearing Christmas pyjamas to help them get in the holiday spirit.
HMCS Ottawa departed its home port in Esquimalt for the Asia-Pacific region in August. During the time abroad the ship and crew participated in Operation Projection and Neon. The crew also participated in exercises and joint training with partner navies while also conducting key leader engagements to enhance military cooperation and partnerships in support of Canada’s diplomatic efforts in the region.
The Republic of Korea Navy Cruise Training Task Force returned at the same time as HMCS Ottawa. The Korean vessel will visit Maritime Forces Pacific to strengthen relations between the two navies, along with observing various training facilities located at CFB Esquimalt.
