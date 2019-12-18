VIDEO: HMCS Ottawa returns home to CFB Esquimalt after months at sea

Karissa Brown waits for her partner, who’s been aboard the HMCS Ottawa for the past four and a half months. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) HMCS Ottawa returned home from a four and a half month deployment to family and friends cheering and waiting with signs. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Master Seaman Blair Black holds a sign with his friend Petty Officer Christopher Fairfex at the homecoming of HMCS Ottawa. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A little boy waits for his loved ones with a welcome home balloon at the HMCS Ottawa home coming. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Crew members have been at sea since August. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Leading Seaman Evan Lawrence waits with his daughter Emily for mom and wife Master Seaman Jenn Lawrence. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) The Republic of Korea Navy Cruise Training Task Force arrived at CFB Esquimalt the same time as HMCS Ottawa. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Lisa Halliwell waits for her daughter to return home after being deployed since August. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) The Halliwell family wore Christmas pajamas to the homecoming to welcome naval officer Danielle back from her deployment. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) HMCS Ottawa returned home from a four and a half month deployment to family and friends cheering and waiting with signs. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

There’s nothing like being home for the holidays and for those aboard HMCS Ottawa, they couldn’t agree more.

The vessel returned home to CFB Esquimalt on Wednesday, after four-and-a-half months away, to crowds of family and friends holding signs, some even wearing Christmas pyjamas to help them get in the holiday spirit.

HMCS Ottawa departed its home port in Esquimalt for the Asia-Pacific region in August. During the time abroad the ship and crew participated in Operation Projection and Neon. The crew also participated in exercises and joint training with partner navies while also conducting key leader engagements to enhance military cooperation and partnerships in support of Canada’s diplomatic efforts in the region.

The Republic of Korea Navy Cruise Training Task Force returned at the same time as HMCS Ottawa.

The Korean vessel will visit Maritime Forces Pacific to strengthen relations between the two navies, along with observing various training facilities located at CFB Esquimalt.

