The Greater Victoria School District’s electrical crew helped to clear snow at Mount Douglas Secondary School on Wednesday after up to 30 centimetres fell across the region. Greater Victoria schools were closed Wednesday but most were back in session Thursday morning. (Twitter/Mount Doug Secondary)

VIDEO: Human feces potentially being used for fuel leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 15

These Greater Victoria stories for Jan. 16 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The CRD plans to use processed human feces from the new wastewater treatment plant as fuel and fertilizer. The biosolid fuel can be used locally and on the mainland. For more information on this story, click here.

Greater Victoria is gearing up for the fourth annual Women’s March with the theme ‘Women Rising 2020.’ For more information on this story, click here.

Most of Greater Victoria is open today, after yesterday’s mid-week snow day. For more information on this story, click here.

West Shore RCMP looking for Langford man who was last seen driving pickup truck

