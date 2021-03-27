Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Honks could be heard from passing vehicles as a banner with the face of a missing Chilliwack mom was installed on a billboard along Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Saturday (March 27).

Alina Durham, mother of 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack, was visibly broken-hearted as she waved to drivers who honked in support.

Bell has been missing for eight weeks which is “far from OK,” Durham said. There have been no leads in case since she was last seen on Jan. 30.

Alina Durham reads a statement in front of a banner with her daughter’s face on it. Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Alina Durham reads a statement in front of a banner with her daughter’s face on it. Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Durham read a statement after the banner was hung up along the edge of a private property south of Highway 1 in Abbotsford. The banner can be seen eastbound, just west of Bradner Road.

“We are hanging this banner for awareness for Shaelene in hopes that somebody will speak and knows something. There is always someone out there who knows,” she said.

Durham went on to talk about others who have gone missing, saying it’s “not OK as a community to keep allowing this to happen,” and is encouraging people to write to their MLAs.

Alina Durham (left) looks out to Highway 1 as drivers honk while behind her, friends and family members help hang a banner with her daughter’s face on it. Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Alina Durham (left) looks out to Highway 1 as drivers honk while behind her, friends and family members help hang a banner with her daughter’s face on it. Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“It’s sad when our young adults struggle or suffer with mental health issues, often making them vulnerable to the negative influences of society.”

She thanked the community for its ongoing support in the search of her daughter. People have continued to conduct ground and water searches along the Fraser River and in the area of Ballam Road where her vehicle was found.

Family and friends of Shaelene Keeler Bell gather where a banner was installed in Abbotsford along Highway 1 near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Family and friends of Shaelene Keeler Bell gather where a banner was installed in Abbotsford along Highway 1 near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“I am asking that the community come together for the betterment of another. Please help me to keep the search going for Shaelene.”

The eight-by-four-foot banner that was hung during Saturday’s press conference was a temporary one which was replaced later that same day with a larger, 16-by-four-foot banner. A second banner along Highway 1 will soon be put up near Lickman Road, also in the eastbound lanes.

Alina Durham (right) looks at the 16-by-four-foot banner with her daughter’s face on it. Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Alina Durham (right) looks at the 16-by-four-foot banner with her daughter’s face on it. Shaelene Keeler Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Bell was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 30 when she left her apartment in the 9300-block of Edward Street in Chilliwack around 8:30 p.m. Her 2021 Hyundai Tucson was found in the 47000-block of Ballam Road two days later on Monday, Feb. 1.

She is described as having bleached blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds.

A local Realtor has stepped up and is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Bell.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

There is also an online fundraiser to help with search efforts and to support Bell’s boys at gofundme.com/f/missing-mother-of-2-shaelene-bell.

Alina and Kevin Durham, Shaelene Bell’s mother and step-father, stand in front of the banner in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Alina and Kevin Durham, Shaelene Bell’s mother and step-father, stand in front of the banner in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

READ MORE: Mother’s message to missing Chilliwack woman: ‘Stay strong… I will never give up looking for you’

READ MORE: VIDEO and PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil for Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack sends message of hope

RELATED: RCMP say missing women cases in Chilliwack and elsewhere are not connected

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackMissing woman

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

Just Posted

Hundreds of physically distanced people gathered at the B.C. legislative building Saturday to protest the logging of old-growth forest on Vancouver Island. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Hundreds rally at B.C. legislature to protest logging of old-growth forests

Rally followed by march down Douglas Street Saturday

An Indigenous Elder speaks to a group of a couple dozen Indigenous people and allies gathered at Centennial Square March 27. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Rally for MMIWG in Victoria creates space for conversation

Group gathered in Centennial Square to converse, call for action

A third real estate agent associated with Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island was accused of sexual assault in a social media post Friday. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Third Victoria real estate agent accused of sexual assault, coercion

Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island has cut ties with the agent

Eric Taccogna (left), Justin Kopetzki, Adam Conlin co-own Victoria-based Justo’s Craft Dips – a finalist in two Small Business BC Awards. (Courtesy Justo’s Craft Dips)
Victoria craft dip company a finalist in two Small Business BC Award categories

Young entrepreneurs behind Justo’s Craft Dips focus on sustainability, positivity

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Registration is now open, which can be done online, and programs are being provided to skaters of all levels. (Photo courtesy of Leslee Rushton)
Juan de Fuca Skating Club glides into spring skating

West Shore youth compete in virtual regional competition

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 person dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

Actor Cole Sprouse flaunted his pricey Vancouver apartment to Vogue in its “27 Questions” series. The episode was released this week via YouTube. (Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cole Sprouse living the ‘suite’ life for $15,000 a night in Vancouver

The ‘Riverdale’ star gave Vogue a tour of his pricey Fairmont Pacific Rim apartment

A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in the Surrey school district on March 12, 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Masks now required ‘at all times’ in this B.C. school district for grades 4-12

Superintendent says it’s a new order from Fraser Health, specific to the district

WestJet has announced that direct flight service between Nanaimo and Edmonton begins June 25. (News Bulletin file)
More WestJet flights to and from Vancouver Island coming in June

Nonstop flights from Victoria to Ottawa among service, says WestJet

Police tape surrounded the apartment building at 170 Carson Cres., where David Boltwood’s body was found in the alleyway behind the building on the morning of Nov. 29, 2019. (Kamloops This Week)
House arrest for B.C. man who left roommate’s body next to dumpster

The body of Shane Brownlee’s roommate, David Boltwood, 65, was found rolled up in a carpet

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on the grass in front of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, the morning of Saturday, March 27, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Body discovered in front of Port Alberni building

RCMP say death was suspicious; drone used to help search for evidence

Signage for ICBC is shown in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC distributes first batch of 30,000 COVID rebate cheques after cyberattack delays

The corporation says the cheques will be going out ‘in small batches directly to eligible customers’

Sign at Crofton beach tells the tale that there’s some treasures for kids to find. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Bounty of mysterious pirate treasure being found along Vancouver Island beach

Kids on a mission to search for wares left behind in Crofton by generous pirates

Most Read