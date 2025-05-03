 Skip to content
VIDEO: 'I was on a airplane' says missing Chilliwack girl when reunited with family

Lily Coursol, 7-year-old Chilliwack girl who was missing for 24 hours, captured on video embracing family
Jenna Hauck
lily
Lily Coursol, 7, was reunited with family on Friday, May 2, 2025 after she had gone missing for 24 hours near Chilliwack.(Corene Cronin/ Video screen shot)

Lily Coursol, a seven-year-old Chilliwack girl who was missing for 24 hours, was captured on video as she was reunited with family on Friday, May 2.

The young girl had followed her neighbour's dogs into a wooded area near her home on Winona Road in the Chilliwack River Valley on Thursday (May 1). The dogs returned, but Lily did not.

She was found almost exactly 24 hours later and had wandered "quite a distance," said Insp. Jeff Bowerman with the Chilliwack RCMP.

Lily was able to walk out on her own with a search-and-rescue team and was later flown to safety by helicopter. She embraced her family outside their home, and excitedly told them about her journey.

"And guess what!? I was on a airplane!"

 

Jenna Hauck

About the Author: Jenna Hauck

I started my career at The Chilliwack Progress in 2000 as a photojournalist.
Read more

