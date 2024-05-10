VIDEO: Island RCMP pleads with drivers to obey school crossing guards

Drivers who don’t stop could face a $167 fine and three penalty points against their licence

Complaints continue to pile up over drivers putting children in danger as they make their way to and from school on the West Shore.

RCMP reminds drivers to stop for crossing guards – until all pedestrians have safety crossed the road and the guard has lowered their stop sign – after repeated concerns.

“We have received several reports of vehicles not obeying school crossing guards. This is dangerous for both the crossing guards as well as the students and parents trying to cross the roadway safely. We are reminding motorists to follow the speed limit when entering a school zone and obey the School Crossing Guards directions,” media officer Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a news release.

The concerns come ahead of of Canada Road Safety Week May 14 to 20.

All vehicles must remain stopped until pedestrians have safely crossed the laneway and the School Crossing Guard has lowered their stop sign. Once a vehicle is stopped for a school crossing guard, other vehicles behind it must also stop and not pass.

Those who don’t could face a $167 fine and three penalty points against their licence.

Earlier this spring, West Shore RCMP responded to 28 calls in April where drivers ignored school bus stop sign and flashing lights – used when a bus is stopped and students are getting on and off.

“You never know when a child will unexpectedly run to, or from a bus, or walk in front of the bus to cross the street. If traffic is not stopped in both directions this could be dangerous and increase the chances of a student being struck by a vehicle,” RCMP said at the time.

West Shore RCMP issued a similar plea in spring 2023 for drivers to follow safety rules.

At that time the Sooke School District sounded the alarm after three near misses involving crossing guards in the Westhills neighbourhood near PEXSISEN Elementary School and Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School. In all three cases, crossing guards had their stop signs out and were in crosswalks.

