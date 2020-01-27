VIDEO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

The lone wolf captured in James Bay on Sunday was released into the wild of western Vancouver Island on Monday afternoon.

The #JamesBayWolf2020 has been safely released back into the wild, in a coastal habitat on the west side of Vancouver Island. The #BCCOS would like to thank @vicpdcanada for their help & the public for calling the #RAPP line. More details here: https://t.co/nYx8WG0z0V pic.twitter.com/42AnRk1dw3 — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) January 27, 2020

B.C. Conservation officers said they are now confident it is the same wolf that lived on Discovery Island.

“Although conservation officers believe the wolf swam to the capital, it is not being released on Discovery Island as it left for a reason – the wolf was looking for food or resources, and for the safety of the public and the animal, it was relocated out of the urban environment,” said the B.C. Conservation Officer Service on Monday.

Before being released, the male wolf known as Takaya, was assessed by a provincial wildlife veterinarian on Monday morning.

The #BCCOS safely tranquilized and captured the #JamesBay wolf. The wolf will be assessed by the provincial veterinarian tomorrow. It appears to be a healthy mature male wolf #JamesBayWolf2020 pic.twitter.com/Wur9vCHAwt — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) January 27, 2020

The wolf had no apparent injuries and is considered healthy and suitable for release.

Reports of a wolf travelling streets of James Bay first appeared on Saturday and were quickly confirmed. The wolf did not show any aggression towards people during its travels through the Victoria neighbourhood.

The wolf was released into a similar coastal habitat that was carefully chosen, in consultation with biologists, to give the wolf the best chance possible, said the release.

Researchers who looked at Takaya’s scat on Discovery and Chatham Islands (known traditionally as Tlchess with the Songhees people who have lived there thousands of years) found evidence of a diet high in seal meat.

“The Conservation Officer Service would like to thank the Victoria Police for their help and assistance, as well as the residents of James Bay for reporting sightings of the wolf,” BCCOS said.

