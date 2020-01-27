Takaya the wolf yawns on Chatham Island. (Nick Wemyss photo)

VIDEO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

Conservation officers confirm wolf is from Discovery Island

The lone wolf captured in James Bay on Sunday was released into the wild of western Vancouver Island on Monday afternoon.

B.C. Conservation officers said they are now confident it is the same wolf that lived on Discovery Island.

“Although conservation officers believe the wolf swam to the capital, it is not being released on Discovery Island as it left for a reason – the wolf was looking for food or resources, and for the safety of the public and the animal, it was relocated out of the urban environment,” said the B.C. Conservation Officer Service on Monday.

READ MORE: James Bay wolf tranquillized by conservation officer

Before being released, the male wolf known as Takaya, was assessed by a provincial wildlife veterinarian on Monday morning.

The wolf had no apparent injuries and is considered healthy and suitable for release.

Reports of a wolf travelling streets of James Bay first appeared on Saturday and were quickly confirmed. The wolf did not show any aggression towards people during its travels through the Victoria neighbourhood.

The wolf was released into a similar coastal habitat that was carefully chosen, in consultation with biologists, to give the wolf the best chance possible, said the release.

Researchers who looked at Takaya’s scat on Discovery and Chatham Islands (known traditionally as Tlchess with the Songhees people who have lived there thousands of years) found evidence of a diet high in seal meat.

“The Conservation Officer Service would like to thank the Victoria Police for their help and assistance, as well as the residents of James Bay for reporting sightings of the wolf,” BCCOS said.

READ ALSO: Lone wolf eating seal, howling away on Discovery Island

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Traffic delays: Saturday work added to Highway 1 construction schedule
Next story
Police search for man who went missing from Vernon hotel

Just Posted

City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

The bylaw will need to go to the province for approval

Langford ranks as fastest growing community in B.C.

Westshore community grew by 5.2 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

Highlands councillor designs ‘carbon budget’ for CRD municipalities

Budget shows how much carbon left for each municipality to use to meet climate goals

VIDEO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

Conservation officers confirm wolf is from Discovery Island

Victoria shops avoid plastic bags, despite bylaw being voided

The city is working on getting the bylaw re-established

VIDEO: Driver guilty in Saanich crash that left 11-year-old with catastrophic brain injuries

North Saanich woman convicted on one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs

Head-on collision on Vancouver Island results in dead dog, woman in hospital

RCMP say no one else injured in Coombs crash

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Filming for Resident Alien begins in Ladysmith

Aliens and excitement take over the streets of Ladysmith during new TV series

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Most Read