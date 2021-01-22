VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon jokes Canadian jails are basically hotels following woman’s 4.5-star review

Jimmy Fallon joked that a woman’s 4.5-star review of a Langford jail is “the most Canadian thing you could do” in The Tonight Show Jan. 21. (Screenshot/YouTube)

It’s not often that Canadian news makes it into American media, but when it does it almost certainly has to do with the the “fact” that we are all so darn nice.

Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon was thrilled to tell his viewers about a woman who recently left a Langford jail a handwritten note and 4.5-star review following her multi-day stint, calling it “probably the most Canadian thing you could do.”

“Keep in mind,” he said, “the Canadian jail is basically just a Courtyard Marriott.”

Flashing to an image of the front page of a magazine, Fallon joked that the woman’s rave review clearly paid off since Travel and Leisure had just added the jail to its annual Top 50 Detainment Hotspots.

West Shore RCMP posted the woman’s handwritten note to Twitter on Jan. 18, saying that they “don’t often get thank you cards from people who ‘stay’” with them. In it, the woman wrote that she had been nervous to stay at the jail and appreciated how helpful and kind everyone was.

“Thank you for your kindness and care while I was in your custody,” she finished with a smiley face.

@WestshoreRCMP don’t often get thank you cards from people who “stay” with us, but this was sure nice to see. 4.5 star rating to boot! 😀 pic.twitter.com/3vfLhzQOG4 — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) January 18, 2021

